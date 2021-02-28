Maryland Basketball vs Michigan State: Preview, How to Watch

Two of the Big Ten’s hottest teams face off Sunday afternoon at College Park, as Maryland men’s basketball hosts Michigan State for a crucial end-of-season tilt.

It was almost a week since the Terps last spoke, when they beat Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, 78-69, to win their fourth straight game and move to 14-10. The season-ending run in the Marylands saw him move out of the bottom of the conference standings, dropping from 12th to eighth with three games left in the regular season.

Michigan state has seen an even more impressive tear in recent times, positioning itself for another NCAA tournament appearance just in time. In their last three games, the Spartans have beaten Indiana, No.5 Illinois and No.4 Ohio State, injecting their CVs with two high-caliber wins while gaining ground in the conference ranking.

They got it and they’re playing like everyone thought they were going to play, said head coach Mark Turgeon. They have been through a lot this year … Nothing but respect for their players, their coaches, their program.

The game shows up at 2 p.m. and will be televised on CBS.

Michigan State Spartans (13-9, 7-9 Big Ten)

2019-20 record: 22-9, 14-6 Big Ten

Head Coach Tom Izzo continues to deliver results for the state of Michigan, even in what appeared to be a declining year. Izzos’ legendary reputation speaks for itself; he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, won eight National Coach of the Year awards, made eight Final Four appearances and won the 2000 NCAA tournament title.

He entered his 25th year in the state of Michigan after losing several key players a season ago, including Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman and Kyle Ahrens. The Spartans started the 2020-21 season winning their first six games, but lost each of their first three Big Ten games.

Michigan State started playing the Big Ten with just a 2-7 record after nine games, appearing to miss the NCAA tournament for the first time in a Big Ten record in 22 seasons. But Izzos’ teams have always played their best basketball in March, and it once again proved true this season.

Players to know

Aaron Henry, junior forward, 6ft 6in, 210lb, # 0 After playing a complementary role at Winston & Co. in his first two seasons at East Lansing, Henry has taken the reins as the Spartans’ offensive option this season. Henrys 15.5 points per game gives Michigan State a pace in scoring, with 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per fight as well.

Henry has also been instrumental in the team’s recent winning streak, averaging 21.6 points per game during that span.

Joshua Langford, Senior Guard Red Shirt, 6ft 5in, 200lb, No.10 Having suffered a devastating foot injury on December 29, 2018, Langford has returned to the floor this season after missing the last 17 games of this season and all of last season. The production-scoring 24-year-old guards have plummeted since his last time on the field, dropping from a career-high 15.0 points per game to just 10.0 this season.

But Langford’s defensive and leadership contributions go beyond the stat sheet, having been named a Michigan States defensive player in 2017-18 and team captain in each of the past three seasons.

He’s a league veteran, junior guard Eric Ayala said of Langford. He’s got a good balance between the way of playing, the way the games are going to play … He’s the head of the snake, and he played well for them too, so we just have to contain these guys.

Gabe Brown, junior forward, 6ft 8in, 210lb, # 44 While Henry and Langford each played a significant role in the resurgence of the states of Michigan, Brown has also become a key player in recent games. Having been off the bench for most of the season, Brown has averaged 31 minutes per game over the last three wins while starting in each of the last two.

Part of the reason is his ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter. Michigan State has pledged to play smallball in the second half of this season, with the Browns’ 45.8% three-point shooting percentage lending itself well to that style of play.

Strength

Help. Despite losing their main playmaker to Winston a season ago, the Spartans haven’t missed a beat when it comes to preparing their teammates to score. Led by Henry, Rocket Watts and Foster Loyer, Michigan State has totaled 375 assists this season, a solid 16th place in the country and a second place finish in the Big Ten.

Weakness

Shooting in three points. The Spartans have been seriously inconsistent when it comes to their three-point shot, with games where they have shot as high as 70% and as low as 20%. When Michigan State has converted over 30% of its three-point attempts this season, the Spartans are 9-2, down from just 4-6 when shooting below 30%.

Overall, the state of Michigan shoots 33.3% beyond the arc, ranking 203rd in Division I and 11th in the Big Ten.

Three things to watch out for

1. Will Darryl Morsell play? The main guard has been a warrior throughout Maryland’s career, but could be held up for the Sunday contest.

Morsell re-aggravated a shoulder injury in the teams’ last game against Rutgers, which he managed to play, but has been resting all week since. Sunday’s game is certainly important, but whether the coaching staff risk putting him there with so much to play for this season will be a game-time decision.

He brought energy and everyone felt where he gave, second-year forward Donta Scott said. … Even on the defensive, his energy flows and helps us all.

2. Which small ball team will win? The Sunday reunion will feature two teams who play mostly small ball and prefer to stretch the floor as much as possible, rather than playing against an opponent with a more traditional big man who can be enjoyed. Which team can execute the small ball could be a deciding factor on Sunday, with the first team forced to adapt to a different style of play probably getting it wrong.

3. It could be the most physical game of the season. Playing physical basketball, especially on the defensive side, has been the calling card for Marylands in the second half of this season, relying on their defense to win games for them time and time again. But expect the state of Michigan to be able to match that energy, and maybe even more.

The Spartans increased their level of physique and aggressiveness over their three-game winning streak, giving their opponents little to no respite and battling on every possession to defeat Illinois No.5 Indiana and Ohio State No. 4. . Both teams have a lot to do as the playoffs approach, so expect this one to be serious.

They really keep the ball, they have great individual defenders, they play with great tenacity, their post guys are relentless, said Turgeon. It should be physical play and hopefully a really good defensive play, and well seeing who makes the most plays in the end I think that will be the difference.