A fashion show moves outside | News, Sports, Jobs





YOUNGSTOWN – Youngstown State University’s Fashion Merchandising Department will host the annual EveryBODY ​​Fashion Show on April 14 in a different location from previous shows. Due to the pandemic, the show will move outdoors to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater next to downtown Covelli. In 2020, the show was slated for April, but pandemic guidelines prevented the show from taking place indoors. It was canceled, and this year didn’t look so good until the idea of ​​moving it outside resolved current COVID-19 guidelines. The first show took place in 2013, the year after Danielle Peters, 21, of Austintown died untimely. Danielle was a student in YSU fashion merchandising classes and loved by many. She suffered from bulimia, an emotional disorder involving distorted body image and an obsessive desire to lose weight. Those who suffer from the disorder often eat too much, then feel guilty and induce vomiting, purging or fasting. “The show was launched after Danielle passed away by my colleague, Dr Priscilla Gitimu, to honor Danielle’s memory and raise awareness of eating disorders,” said fashion teacher Jennifer Frank. “I didn’t have her in any of my classes before she passed away. She was a student in our Fashion Merchandising and Home Interiors program, but I had many conversations with her mother about her, and I feel I know her well now from those conversations. She said the students and Gitimu didn’t want Danielle’s memory to fade after her death. They wanted to pay tribute to him by organizing a fashion show that would include all body types. They named the catwalk EveryBODY ​​Fashion Show and from 2013 to 2019 it drew crowds. The next show will feature clothes from TJ Maxx in Boardman. Frank said she was trying to partner with another specialty store to support local businesses. “The show is a non-profit event,” Frank said. “We don’t charge for tickets. The goal is for everyone who comes to the show to walk away looking beautiful and to remember that beauty isn’t defined by the size of your jeans – it comes from what’s inside your heart. And if we can help someone with an eating disorder seek help, then we’ve put on a hit show. The event also gives Fashion Show Productions class students the experience of putting on a show. “Our students also love to role model in the show,” Frank said. “We also have guests who look forward to attending the show every year. There are no empty seats. Today’s breaking news and more delivered to your inbox







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos