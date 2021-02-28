UConn’s men’s hockey survives against Maine, 4-2

UConn’s men’s hockey team found a late-game winning goal and added an empty net to defeat the Maine Black Bears, 4-2. After a 6-4 loss on Friday night, the Huskies (9-10-2) recovered a shared streak with the win.

I told the players after the game it was a playoff hockey game right there, UConn head coach Mike Cavanaugh said after the game. These are the types of games that you need to be comfortable playing at the end of the season and in the playoffs. Some things didn’t go the way we wanted and you have to be mentally tough and you have to be able to resist that.

Ryan Tverberg netted a power-play goal with 2:16 left to give UConn a 3-2 lead. Maine pulled their goaltender out soon after, but the Huskies absorbed the pressure and found a goal in an empty Marc Gatcomb net with a second left to secure the victory.

UConns two other goals were also scored by deflections. Carter Berger scored his first goal of the season when his shot from the circle bounced off a body in front of the net and found some string to put the Huskies ahead 1-0. The Huskies doubled their lead in the second period after Adam Karashiks ‘killer was redirected into Cassidy Bowes’ bat.

The Huskies held the lead 2-0 until the start of the second period before the Black Bears pushed their way through a 5-on-3 power play goal at just 1:37 intermission. Maine then equalized the game just before the buzzer on a controversial play that saw officials score the goal after the net was dislodged.

Finally, Tverberg broke the deadlock and Gatcomb put him aside to give UConn the 4-2 victory.

UConn wins courageous victory

Cavanaugh sat at his desk searching for the right words on his Zoom call after the media game.

Did you feel that you were desperate for this victory tonight?

He stared at her for a few long seconds.

Yeah, I’ll be honest. Yeah, we were, he said with a big smile. I think we had to desperately play.

UConn not only needed a win in the worst possible way, but he couldn’t afford another loss to eighth-placed Maine. Friday night’s loss took the Huskies up from fourth to sixth and a sweep would almost certainly have knocked them out of the race for the ice.

Entering Saturday’s game, UConn had also lost four straight games and scored 52 shots on goal the night before, but still hadn’t taken the win.

It was frustrating and it’s really tough because even though you work hard and play pretty well, Cavanaugh said. When you don’t get the results the gains are contagious and the losses can be contagious too so guys start to doubt themselves and you can’t let Mr. Doubt get in. When that creeps in, you will never have a chance to win.

With both teams stuck with two goals apiece at the start of the final period, UConn took control and beat Maine 20-7. Although the Huskies didn’t score until late, they didn’t look like a team that doubted themselves over the last 20 minutes.

I liked that we didn’t play scared, Cavanaugh said of the tams’ third period. When you get past a team 22-7 in the third, you’re playing on your toes and chasing them to win a game, you’re not playing scared.

In the end, UConn’s desperation paid off with a much-needed victory.

The power play goes through the clutch

Coming into the game, power play UConns had failed to score on any of their last 18 chances. That cold streak continued until Saturday as the Huskies’ first three power play chances were emptied. Even with the lack of success, Cavanaugh felt the unit was on the verge of a breakthrough.

We were dangerous (on the power play) tonight, which I really liked, Cavanaugh said. This [power play] before scoring in the third period, Carter Berger and [Jake Flynns] the group did a great job. They did everything but scored.

That breakthrough ultimately came during UConns’ last full power play of the night. Marc Gatcomb was hit with a high stick with 2:57 left, which put the Huskies in the lead. Cavanaugh then took his time out and stressed to his team the need to attack the net.

It was more just an attack mode, he said of the changes to the power play. We were playing better 4v5 (shorthanded) than 5v4 (powerplay). I think a lot of it is just an attack mentality.

As UConn won the ensuing face-off and grabbed the first chance, the Black Bears grabbed the puck, fell on the other end and had a shorthanded opportunity stopped by goaltender Tomas Vomacka. When the Huskies gathered the puck and came back into the zone, Jonny Evans sent a cross pass to Schandor, who quickly shot a stopwatch that found Tverberg’s stick for the goal.

Our power play had been tough but we buried it in the past and they scored a huge goal for us to put us 3-2, Cavanaugh said.

Controversial appeal

The second period ended oddly with a controversial goal conceded in the last second. With Maine on the power play, the net came out after a scrum around him for a rebound. The referees allowed play to continue and the Black Bears scored just before the buzzer sounded.

As the net came off clearly before the shot, officials reviewed play and determined that UConns Adam Karashik knocked the net over while Maines Adam Dawe was shooting. Because of this, the room was not shot.

Whether or not this was the correct interpretation of the rules, the entire sequence should never have mattered. Before the net came loose from its moorings, Emil Westerlund skated through the hollow and cut Vomacka. The goalie fell onto the ice and couldn’t get up fast enough to stop Dawes’ shot.

Although Cavanaugh accepted the explanation of why the goal was scored, he felt the officials missed the goalie interference.

The reason they said the goal matters, I get it, he says. I just thought Tomas had been interfered with and I didn’t think it had been looked at closely enough.

But they also have a tough job. It’s not easy, he added.

Either way, once the Huskies entered the locker room, they quickly put the call behind them.

So what is it? Now what? We can’t control what the referee is doing, Cavanaugh said. The reality of the situation was that we were 2-2 at the start of the third period. You win a period, win a game.

Other Notes

UConn put in 99 shots on goal in the two games.

With Northeastern winning and losing 4-2 in regulation time to Providence, the Huskies regain fifth place in the Hockey East standings.

Maines Adam Dawe received a major penalty and match misconduct after hitting Vomacka in the head at the end of the match.

Goals

Note: UConn did not tweet Gatcombs’ net goal.

following

Hockey East will announce the schedule for the last week of the regular season on Tuesday at 3 p.m.