Fashion
UConn’s men’s hockey survives against Maine, 4-2
UConn’s men’s hockey team found a late-game winning goal and added an empty net to defeat the Maine Black Bears, 4-2. After a 6-4 loss on Friday night, the Huskies (9-10-2) recovered a shared streak with the win.
I told the players after the game it was a playoff hockey game right there, UConn head coach Mike Cavanaugh said after the game. These are the types of games that you need to be comfortable playing at the end of the season and in the playoffs. Some things didn’t go the way we wanted and you have to be mentally tough and you have to be able to resist that.
Ryan Tverberg netted a power-play goal with 2:16 left to give UConn a 3-2 lead. Maine pulled their goaltender out soon after, but the Huskies absorbed the pressure and found a goal in an empty Marc Gatcomb net with a second left to secure the victory.
UConns two other goals were also scored by deflections. Carter Berger scored his first goal of the season when his shot from the circle bounced off a body in front of the net and found some string to put the Huskies ahead 1-0. The Huskies doubled their lead in the second period after Adam Karashiks ‘killer was redirected into Cassidy Bowes’ bat.
The Huskies held the lead 2-0 until the start of the second period before the Black Bears pushed their way through a 5-on-3 power play goal at just 1:37 intermission. Maine then equalized the game just before the buzzer on a controversial play that saw officials score the goal after the net was dislodged.
Finally, Tverberg broke the deadlock and Gatcomb put him aside to give UConn the 4-2 victory.
UConn wins courageous victory
Cavanaugh sat at his desk searching for the right words on his Zoom call after the media game.
Did you feel that you were desperate for this victory tonight?
He stared at her for a few long seconds.
Yeah, I’ll be honest. Yeah, we were, he said with a big smile. I think we had to desperately play.
UConn not only needed a win in the worst possible way, but he couldn’t afford another loss to eighth-placed Maine. Friday night’s loss took the Huskies up from fourth to sixth and a sweep would almost certainly have knocked them out of the race for the ice.
Entering Saturday’s game, UConn had also lost four straight games and scored 52 shots on goal the night before, but still hadn’t taken the win.
It was frustrating and it’s really tough because even though you work hard and play pretty well, Cavanaugh said. When you don’t get the results the gains are contagious and the losses can be contagious too so guys start to doubt themselves and you can’t let Mr. Doubt get in. When that creeps in, you will never have a chance to win.
With both teams stuck with two goals apiece at the start of the final period, UConn took control and beat Maine 20-7. Although the Huskies didn’t score until late, they didn’t look like a team that doubted themselves over the last 20 minutes.
I liked that we didn’t play scared, Cavanaugh said of the tams’ third period. When you get past a team 22-7 in the third, you’re playing on your toes and chasing them to win a game, you’re not playing scared.
In the end, UConn’s desperation paid off with a much-needed victory.
The power play goes through the clutch
Coming into the game, power play UConns had failed to score on any of their last 18 chances. That cold streak continued until Saturday as the Huskies’ first three power play chances were emptied. Even with the lack of success, Cavanaugh felt the unit was on the verge of a breakthrough.
We were dangerous (on the power play) tonight, which I really liked, Cavanaugh said. This [power play] before scoring in the third period, Carter Berger and [Jake Flynns] the group did a great job. They did everything but scored.
That breakthrough ultimately came during UConns’ last full power play of the night. Marc Gatcomb was hit with a high stick with 2:57 left, which put the Huskies in the lead. Cavanaugh then took his time out and stressed to his team the need to attack the net.
It was more just an attack mode, he said of the changes to the power play. We were playing better 4v5 (shorthanded) than 5v4 (powerplay). I think a lot of it is just an attack mentality.
As UConn won the ensuing face-off and grabbed the first chance, the Black Bears grabbed the puck, fell on the other end and had a shorthanded opportunity stopped by goaltender Tomas Vomacka. When the Huskies gathered the puck and came back into the zone, Jonny Evans sent a cross pass to Schandor, who quickly shot a stopwatch that found Tverberg’s stick for the goal.
Our power play had been tough but we buried it in the past and they scored a huge goal for us to put us 3-2, Cavanaugh said.
Controversial appeal
The second period ended oddly with a controversial goal conceded in the last second. With Maine on the power play, the net came out after a scrum around him for a rebound. The referees allowed play to continue and the Black Bears scored just before the buzzer sounded.
As the net came off clearly before the shot, officials reviewed play and determined that UConns Adam Karashik knocked the net over while Maines Adam Dawe was shooting. Because of this, the room was not shot.
Whether or not this was the correct interpretation of the rules, the entire sequence should never have mattered. Before the net came loose from its moorings, Emil Westerlund skated through the hollow and cut Vomacka. The goalie fell onto the ice and couldn’t get up fast enough to stop Dawes’ shot.
Although Cavanaugh accepted the explanation of why the goal was scored, he felt the officials missed the goalie interference.
The reason they said the goal matters, I get it, he says. I just thought Tomas had been interfered with and I didn’t think it had been looked at closely enough.
But they also have a tough job. It’s not easy, he added.
Either way, once the Huskies entered the locker room, they quickly put the call behind them.
So what is it? Now what? We can’t control what the referee is doing, Cavanaugh said. The reality of the situation was that we were 2-2 at the start of the third period. You win a period, win a game.
Other Notes
- UConn put in 99 shots on goal in the two games.
- With Northeastern winning and losing 4-2 in regulation time to Providence, the Huskies regain fifth place in the Hockey East standings.
- Maines Adam Dawe received a major penalty and match misconduct after hitting Vomacka in the head at the end of the match.
Goals
Note: UConn did not tweet Gatcombs’ net goal.
following
Hockey East will announce the schedule for the last week of the regular season on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]