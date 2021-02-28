Bhagyashree Looks Ready For Summer In White Cutout Dress, Fans Comment ‘Gorgeous’ | People News

NEW DELHI: ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress Bhagyashree may not be making movies, however, she has kept her fans addicted to social media by regularly sharing her photos and inspiring thoughts. She recently made headlines when people noticed her daughter Avantika Dassani and started drawing comparisons to her actress mother.

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree took to Instagram on Friday to post stunning photos of herself looking no less like an angel in a summery white dress. She accompanied the photo with a thoughtful caption about the beauty of nature and the gratitude it holds.

In the photos, Bhagyashree is seen staring at the sea in front of her while standing by the balcony. She put on a sleeveless white sundress and let her hair down to feel the sea breeze. She accessorized at a minimum with gold hoops and a wristwatch that went perfectly with her simple yet beautiful style. Embracing her natural beauty, the actress applied only light makeup.

Here is an excerpt from his touching caption: “It’s time to take a break from our busy lives and enjoy the bounty nature has given us. As I begin another year of my life, I am filled with gratitude no only with everyone and things in my life but also everything we take for granted… wine, sea, sun, mountains, flowers… and more. ”She ended with a stimulating message and said writes: “Believe, … that life does not happen to us but to us.”

Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut with ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ in 1989 and opposite Salman Khan and later appeared in films such as ‘Tyagi’ and ‘Rana’ in the early 90s. However, she made her farewell to the industry to focus on her marriage to Himalaya Dasani. Her career saw a resurgence starting in the 2000s, where she appeared in various independent films such as ‘Shotru Dhongsho’ (2002) and ‘Uthaile Ghoonghta Chand Dekhle’ (2006), before playing roles in films such as ‘Humko Deewana Kar Gaye’ (2006), ‘Red Alert: The War Within’ (2010) and ‘Seetharama Kalyana’ (2019).

She will next be seen in Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starring “Radhe Shyam”, which is coming out this year. She also has “Thalaivi” with Kangana Ranaut.