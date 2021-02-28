Pandemic widens the gap between winners and losers in Japan’s garment industry

The coronavirus pandemic has widened the gap between winners and losers in Japan’s clothing retail industry as more and more people prefer functional clothing at reasonable prices and move away from traditional workwear .

Among the beneficiaries is Workman Co., known for its blue collar clothing. The number of Workman stores across the country had reached 902 by the end of January, surpassing the 809 stores run by Fast Retailing Co.’s Uniqlo casual clothing chain, its product line spanning sports and outdoor wear. air.

In the current fiscal year ending in March, Workman expects sales, operating and net profits to increase for the 10th consecutive year.

It has seen same-store sales increase every month since October 2017, even during the coronavirus state of emergency in the country in April and May.

Its outlets, mostly stand-alone stores rather than stores in shopping malls, allow customers to avoid the crowds, said Tomoyuki Hayashi, the company’s public relations manager.

“This is one of the factors that boosted our sales even during the state of emergency,” he said.

Workman opened a new chain of stores called ‘Workman Plus’ in 2018 to sell reasonably priced sports and outdoor clothing after the company’s cold and water resistant raincoats for workers in the construction have gained popularity among motorcyclists.

For sales promotion, Workman collaborated with social media influencers who regularly wear his clothes. Calling them the “ambassadors” of the brand, the company asked around ten of them to co-develop around thirty articles last year, using a budget that would otherwise have been spent on advertising. .

“We aim to increase the number of our stores to 1,500 over the next 10 years,” said Hayashi.

Private sector economists have said Workman is riding the wave of an outdoor boom in Japan due to the pandemic.

“The pandemic has further created a deep wedge between winners and losers in the garment industry,” said Jun Kawahara, senior analyst at Daiwa Securities Co.

Fast-paced retailing is another beneficiary of the shift in consumer preference for casual wear.

People are generally not too picky about their appearance when working from home, Kawahara said, “The high functionality of casual designer clothes such as Uniqlo’s quick-drying Airism products has attracted increased attention due to the of the pandemic.

Fast Retailing expects net profit to grow 83% to a record 165 billion in its current fiscal year through August on sales of $ 2.2 trillion, up 9.5% .

Meanwhile, retailers of men’s workwear and luxury clothing continue to struggle with a drop in sales that began even before the pandemic as the country’s labor force shrinks in the grizzled nation.

Office workers have also dressed more casually since the government launched its Cool Biz campaign in 2005, which recommended that people do away with suit jackets and ties in an attempt to reduce the use of air conditioning by summer.

Last year, Renown Inc., a luxury clothing manufacturer founded in 1902, filed for bankruptcy after being hit hard by the pandemic, joining American clothing brands J. Crew and Brooks Brothers to do so. facing insolvency.

Aoyama Trading Co., which operates more than 850 ready-made clothing stores in Japan, plans to close 160 stores by March 2022 and reduce the size of 400 outlets by March 2024, respectively, in as part of the restructuring efforts, sources familiar with the matter said.

The business clothing retailer said the number of men’s suits sold at its outlets fell 33.9% from a year earlier in the nine months through December.

Commenting on the changing trend in the apparel industry, Kawahara said, “I don’t think all tailors are going to go away, but I don’t know how many stores will be able to possibly survive after consumers have somewhat gone. moved to functionality.

“I can’t find quick answers for clothing retailers who sell expensive clothing in department stores,” he says. “The problem is, there are still too many clothing manufacturers.”