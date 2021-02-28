Sonakshi Sinha kills ethnic fashion in pastel-based, bell-sleeve floral costume

Before work week, fire up your fusion game on fleek and to do that, the latest set of photos of Sonkashi Sinhas in ethnic clothes is enough fashion inspiration. Posing perfect style advice for breaking all fashion records on a workday, Sonakshi offered an elegant look in a delicate pink suit set that left us addicted to her much-needed appeal for our wardrobe. summer.

Taking on social media, the diva flooded the internet with many of her cutting edge photos in Indian clothing and fans couldn’t stay calm. Pulling on the cotton suit set that looked super soft and adorable for a summer day, Sonakshi let her outfit do the talking while setting a fashion statement.

Ditching the doriya dupatta that came with the Little Pink Flowr costume set, Sonakshi opted for a minimalist look. The gorgeous pastel colored kurta featured pink and green floral prints throughout and came with layered bell sleeves.

Sonakshi paired it with beige pants and went for an accessory-free look. Walking barefoot on the grass in a beautiful natural landscape, Sonakshi looked graceful as she posed in the hand-crafted and hand-printed women’s clothing.

Sporting a pop of nude pink lipstick, the Dabangg star amplified the glamor quotient with neutral tone makeup that included flushed cheeks and full eyebrows. Leaving her half-parted wavy braids in her signature hairstyle, Sonakshi captioned the photo, If you really think about it … were all safe. By mother nature (sic).

The kurta diva set is credited to Indian fashion designer Pari Choudharys, cotton clothing brand, Bunaai, which boasts of flattering silhouettes, stylish designs at affordable prices. The Little Pink Flowr costume set originally costs 3299 on their designer website.

Sonakshi Sinhas kurta set from cotton clothing brand Pari Choudharys, Bunaai (bunaai.com)

The gorgeous sleeves and the whole outfit design pattern are perfect for evening wear. How are you going to recreate the look?

