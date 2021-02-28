Louisville wins ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship





It’s been a week for Arthur Alberio and the University of Louisville men’s swim and diving team. And it ended with a dip in the pool for Alberio at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. For the first time in school history, the Louisville Men’s Swim and Diving Team won the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship title on Saturday night in Greensboro. The Cardinals broke five school records, produced eight gold medals and earned the closest margin of victory in CCA history. “What a meeting all around,” Alberio said in a U of L statement. “I’m proud to be a part of this conference. It’s been a crazy year for all of us. I’m so proud of the guys. They have found a way to be resilient. A lot of things weren’t pretty but this group has so much fighting. I love their passion and their pride. We are what we are because of the people who came before us. “This is such a special band. We do it Louisville style, with heart and without dwelling on the mistakes of the past.” Louisville finished the ACC meeting with 1,181 points and edged North Carolina State by two points in the competition. Louisville was to finish in the top three of the 400 freestyle relay – the last race of the competition – to win the championship. The Louisville relay team, made up of Haridi Sameh, Nicolas Albiero, Michael Eastman and Tanner Cummings, was second behind NC State with a time of 2: 48.37. Louisville’s score scored the highest point total in program history, beating the previous mark of 1,178 set in 2015 during their first year in the ACC. The win broke NC State’s winning streak. The Cardinals return to the Greensboro Aquatic Center for the NCAA Championships March 24-27. How sweet it is !!! #TakeThePlunge pic.twitter.com/EZbWDhYERT – UofL Swim & Dive (@UofLswim_dive) February 28, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos