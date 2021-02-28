Madera Grad enjoys life as a fashion designer

Courtesy of Sophia Vega

Sophia Vega, a former high school graduate from Madera, stands next to one of her dress models. Vega had her dress designs featured by Macys, Dillards and Nordstrom.

As far back as Sophia Vega can remember, the only thing she wanted to be was a fashion designer.

After graduating from Madera High School in 2007, she did everything she could to become a fashion designer and now she is with her dresses featured in popular stores like Macys, Dillards and Nordstroms.

I’ve been in the industry for 10 years now, Vega said. I got my first job when I was 20. I wasn’t even old enough to have a drink with my colleagues. I always knew what I wanted to do. For me, it was just to put in my hours, work late and start from the bottom. It’s exhilarating to see my designs on these department store websites. I completely forgot that stuff was coming out now. It’s just exciting. I feel like the little girl in me is telling me I’m doing it. Knowing that you wanted to do something since you were a little girl and that you are doing it now is a really amazing feeling. I’m really lucky because not everyone gets to this point in their life.

Vega, who also played on the Coyotes volleyball team, graduated at age 17, then moved to Los Angeles and began his studies at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

I did a two-year program there and got my associate’s degree in fashion design, she says. From the start, I started in the industry. My first job outside of design school was at Forever 21. I was an assistant designer for them. I was there for a few years. I had amazing mentors. After Forever 21, I ended up working in a well-known clothing house. They were known in the early 2000s. I worked there for a while. After that, I was in a private label business. It’s a company that designs a bunch of products and you would want stores like Nordstrom and Macys to buy your product and put it in their store. I was in this business for five years. I found a job with Halston. I’m the clothing designer for the Halston Heritage Line which can be found on the Nordstroms website.

Vega currently lives in Inglewood with her boyfriend.

My boyfriend and I just bought a house last year in Inglewood. Were right in the middle of LA, she said.

After 10 years in the industry, Vega is exactly where she thought she would be and couldn’t be happier.

I’m at the designer level, she said. After that, you get to the lead designer and the director. I’m where most of the designers are at my age. I’m in the middle.

However, the construction of this foundation started at Madera High School with fashion teacher Janet Seibert.

I have a lot of new friends from Los Angeles and the United States and tell them I was in the fashion class at Madera High, Vega said. I was in the fashion club. They were amazed. I was with Janet Seibert. I knew at the start of the year that I wanted to become a fashion designer. When I signed up for classes I made sure I was in art and when I was in second year I entered fashion design class with Ms. Seibert. I made sure I took the seam. I made sure to take all the classes that I knew could help me become a fashion designer. I was so blessed that Madera had these classes as I was about to get to the point where I wanted to be.

Vega credits Seibert and the MHS fashion classes for her current situation.

They helped me find out what things were, said Vega. They helped me build my confidence. Ms. Seibert was one of my mentors. I let him know that I wanted to be in fashion design. I used to do projects with her outside of Madera High which was done by Fresno City which were fashion design contests. I had medals in competitions. It was having someone tell me that I could do this and believe in myself. She saw the passion and the talent in me. She trusted me to get into fashion design and leave Madera.

Vega sometimes looks back and can’t believe what she is capable of. She sees what she does as a fashion designer as a legendary career. A lot of people say they want to do it, but few can.

It’s a bit surreal, she says. I have to pinch myself. I have been in the industry for so long. For me, I’m just a fashion designer. When I talk to people at home they think it’s crazy. A fashion designer is a mythical career. Sometimes I have to sit and think and tell myself that I have designs for Macys, Dillards, and Nordstrom. People buy my clothes. I feel very lucky to have been able to do what I love and to have the support of family and the support of the community. I have the support of my coaches who pushed me all the time.

Vega may recognize her designs and randomly cross paths with someone wearing one of the tops she designed in Pittsburgh.

I was walking through the Andy Warhol museum there, she said. I saw this woman wearing one of my shirts. I design so much and it takes so long from when you design it to when it hits the store. I saw a woman wearing my top. It was pretty cool. I always come back to reality when I see someone wearing what I designed. I told the woman she was wearing one of my designs. She was also in shock. It never seems normal.

The Vegas background is predominantly contemporary with a specialty for evening and cocktail dresses. This can also be traced back to the classes at MHS.

It’s funny because I remember going to Madera first and second year class and asking the girl next to me what their favorite color would be and what their ball gown would look like. she said. I always had my sketchbook with me. I tell them I’m going to draw something for you. I was designing a dress for these girls. I gave it to them and they appreciated it. I used to do this to random girls in my classes. I gave them their prom dresses that I designed.

Eventually, Vega can see her own clothing studio opening, but those thoughts have somewhat slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, maybe in a few years she can open up her dress line.

I have very close friends who are designers. We talked about opening our own office, she says. Our industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. Clothing, in a pandemic, people are not concerned. Things will get back to normal. I hear people say they can’t wait to go out and get dressed. I just hope for that. Over the next 5-10 years, I communicated with my girlfriends to create my own clothing line. It’s about getting the money to do it. In the future, that would be something that would interest me. Until then, he works with businesses.

However, until that moment arrives, Vega tries to imbibe herself in whatever she can.

I keep learning. Even though I’ve been in the industry for 10 years, I learn something new every day from talented people, she says. I love it.

After thinking about doing something else, Vega felt like being a fashion designer was the only thing she wanted to do and it’s the pandemic to realize it.

One of my favorite quotes is: Pick a job you love and you’ll never have to work a day in your life, she says. This is how I feel about fashion design. I worked for very little pay for hundreds of hours a week. I did it because I love what I do. I knew I had to start somewhere. I took my time. I can’t see myself doing anything else. There was a time when I thought about changing careers. It was not possible in the environment we were in. Then I said I wasn’t going to be happy to do anything else. Things will get back to normal.

One of Vegas’ dreams is to see Jennifer Lopez in one of her dresses. Until then, she will continue to do the job she loves.

Jennifer Lopez, one of my idols since I was little. She can be into anything and look amazing, Vega said. I live another life elsewhere.