



In the last career home event for his three oldest, guard Daejon Davis, guard Daniel Begovich and forward Oscar da Silva Stanford men’s basketball (14-1, 10-9 Pac-12) fell 73 -62 at Oregon State Tour (13-11, 9-9 Pac-12) on Saturday. A quiet night for Davis and da Silva’s absence demanded extraordinary contributions from the remaining Cardinals lineup, which he struggled to produce. Saturday was the second game in a row that saw da Silva sidelined with a lower limb injury. The senior also missed Stanford’s 71-68 loss to the Ducks. While da Silva’s continued lack could have been anticipated, Davis’ limited presence against the Beavers was more unexpected. The keeper spent 33 minutes in action Thursday, but only 17 minutes on the ground Saturday, including just two minutes in the second half. [It was] just a decision of the coaches, said head coach Jerod Haase, in reference to choosing to keep Davis out of active rotation for much of the final 20 minutes. Haase did not provide further explanation. Davis recorded a defensive rebound for the Cardinal during his minimal time as a general on ground, but remained almost entirely absent from the stat sheet in all other categories after getting a 0 for 2 score on the field during the first 20 minutes. Without him, the playmaker role was largely left to first-year guard Michael OConnell, who added five points in the second half in 19 minutes. First-year forward Ziaire Williams led the Caridnals’ scoring efforts, scoring 14 points on a 5-for-9 effort from the field. Demonstrating his depth as an offensive threat, three of the 6-foot-8 Williams baskets came from behind the arc, where he shot 50 percent. Colloquially, fouls were a problem for the first year; he landed his third foul with more than six minutes left in the second half, while the Cardinal trailed by just five points, 54-49. Junior forward Lukas Kisunas completed Williams’ eleventh double-digit performance of the season with 12 points to tie his career. Kisunas also notched team-top eight rebounds for the Cardinal, but his efforts to smash the boards were not enough to keep Stanford from being passed by the Beavers, 31-29. Sophomore forward Spencer added 10 more points in the loss, and junior forward Jaiden Delaire registered nine. Rotations have again proven to be a weakness for the Cardinal and an error the team will need to minimize if they are to continue beyond the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. Stanford has committed the crime twice as much as the state of Oregon, handing the ball over 16 times to the Beavers eight. The visitors converted Stanford’s mistakes to 20 points. With the loss, which extends Stanford’s losing streak to three, the Cardinals’ attention turns to their final game of the regular season. Stanford will travel to Los Angeles to face USC on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. PT.



