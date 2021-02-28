Radhika Madan Aces Red Hot Millennial Vibe in a Sensual Cherry Print Cropped Denim Top

Set fire to our social media feeds, Angrezi medium Star Radhika Madan served up a stream of sultry looks as she geared up for the Netflix series Projector and the fashion police were on red alert. Anyone looking to improve their fashion game and increase the hotness quotient while looking effortlessly fashionable doesn’t need to look any further but to take inspiration from Radhika’s style cues including fun style. and fearless seems fresh like spring.

Taking her Instagram account, Radhika shared a multitude of photos featuring her in an ultra cute but fiery atmosphere. Dressed in a scarlet red off-the-shoulder crop top with a plunging neckline, the 25-year-old paired it with a pair of high-waisted blue denim jeans that matched his faded appeal and comfort at its best, thanks to its balloon cut.

The crop top sported a cherry print all over and came with half sleeves cinched on the elbows. Radhika completed her outfit with a pair of Fay heels from House of Prisca in red organic suede.

Leaving her luscious wavy braids open in a wild way, Radhika amplified the glamor quotient with a pop of nude pink lipstick, rosy cheeks, full eyebrows, kohl-rimmed eyes, and mascara-laden lashes. Accessorizing her casual yet glamorous look with a few rings from Misho, the diva captioned the photos, Laal! (red stick) sic.

The red cropped top is credited to Indian fashion designer Aniket Satams, the Pink Porcupines women’s clothing boutique, which boasts affordable everyday styles with a unique, on-trend twist. The pair of jeans comes from the forward-thinking Denmark-based brand ONLY which is proud to set the paradigm for the denimization of the world with its range of fashionable denim clothing inspired by runway shows and trends.

Radhika Madan was styled by celebrity stylist and design consultant Sukriti Grover.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter