Fashion
Forget grooming to zoom 18th century men were the first to put on makeup | Fashion
Men’s cosmetics are no longer the preserve of rock stars, with data showing sales are booming. But a new book by a University of Exeter historian reveals that far from a modern trend, men’s grooming products were popular centuries before they were advocated by Russell Brand, David Bowie and Prince.
Dr Alun Withey says it all started in the 1750s. The 18th century is actually the start of the men’s cosmetics market we see today, he says, noting that there was a new emphasis on the refining the body, therefore personal grooming becomes important.
While the motivation for improving her appearance may have been the same, the ingredients in cosmetics certainly were not. Musca fly, pig bile, and donkey genitals were all treated in the 18th century, sold to soothe redness after shaving or to thicken hair.
Last week, an online store reported a 300% growth in the men’s skin care market in the last six months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. In early 2020, Euromonitor forecast the men’s makeup industry to be worth $ 49 billion last year.
This prediction was pre-Covid and another bump came from men increasingly using cosmetics to mask blemishes and highlight mouth and eyes so they were ready for Zoom. The industry is so dynamic that Saturday Night Live recently parodied the hyper-masculine packaging of makeup brands like War Paint (with Schitts Creeks Dan Levy sings up parodies of advertising slogans like: It smells like pepperoni! But it’s still makeup.).
Unlike today, where the male makeup trend is led by internet beauty bloggers like Jeffree Star, the cosmetics movement in the 1700s was more about economics. There was no movement as such, so no celebrity advocates, says Withey, whose book is called Concerning beards: facial hair, health and practice in England 1650-1900. It was more than men, and I think they were talking about middle class and elite men, had more choice and opportunity to buy these things.
Prior to this period, the use of cosmetics by men was frowned upon due to its associative use with women. The satires depicted macaroni or fops which were sometimes described as using perfumes, and the practice carried suspicions of effeminacy.
Withey adds that shaving has really made a difference. Shaving was an inherently masculine act, so shaving products were perhaps an acceptable way for men to use the product, he says, adding that it was after 1750 that men started shaving instead. to visit a hairdresser. For men, shaving (has become) very important to meet the new ideals of the polished male body.
As polished as the style was, the ingredients were anything but. The donkey’s genitals were powdered, mixed with other ingredients and applied to the [shaving] eruption. Strange as it may sound to modern eyes, the use of animal products in herbal remedies was quite normal at the time, Withey says.
He adds that historians of pre-modern medicine are reluctant to seek scientific evidence for the effectiveness of these treatments. It has more to do with what people thought back then, he says.
As the SNL Sketches parodying the marketing tactics of men’s cosmetics packaging in muted tones and minimalist designs, Withey says the shaving products had a specific customer in mind. Razors were advertised using harsh imagery, such as control, temper, and harshness, while soaps and shaving creams emphasized luxury, smoothness, and smell.
He thinks the ideology behind cosmetics back then is the same as it is today. The 18th century was an era of close shaving, but use of the product was encouraged both to aid the shaving process but also, in some ways, to make it almost an experience, he says. It is certainly the kind of thing that we see today.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]