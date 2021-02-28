After a completely digital London Fashion Week, do we still need real catwalks?

VS oco Chanel once said that to be irreplaceable you always have to be different. If so, London Fashion Week should have been replaced a long time ago. Since its inception in 1984, the biennial trade event has followed an almost identical format. One largely dictated by the fashion decor that rushes through the capital, whether it’s Somerset House or a Brewer Street parking lot, going from runway to runway, traffic jam and espresso at a time.

It is not – and never has been – the most environmentally friendly event, which is why it is often targeted by climate activists as the Extinction Rebellion disrupted proceedings with protests. on several occasions, the last in February 2020. But extravagance was always justified as a necessary means to achieve an end: the fashion industry is worth reported $ 26 billion to the UK economy, and at its heart the event is a sales pitch for buyers and consumers alike, a spectacle worthy of a show.

Read more

But, as with everything in our lives, the coronavirus has challenged many long-held and largely undisputed assumptions about the way we work. Due to the pandemic, London Fashion Week has been forced to reinvent itself for a socially distant age. Last season, when infection rates stabilized slightly, that meant half-digital, half-physical programming, with some creators hosting live shows with a limited number of attendees, while others were broadcasting their collections virtually. on the British Fashion Councils website.

This season, however, with England still stranded, London Fashion Week was an entirely digital affair, with a series of films, live broadcasts and, for a handful of industry insiders, Zoom dates with designers. Despite the fact that some of fashion’s biggest hitters chose not to participate in this watered-down state of affairs – names absent from the program, including JW Anderson, Christopher Kane and Erdem – there was still plenty to be enjoyed from the comfort of our own. lounges.

Take Molly Goddard, whose signature tulle dresses practically appeared on our screens during a streamed runway show, while 16Arlingtons feathered dresses could almost be felt tickling our toes as they flew in the short. the brand.

Watching the success of these events unfold in real time, the industry can’t help but take a long look in the mirror. Obviously, running a fully virtual event is much more sustainable: less fumes polluting already hazy London, less energy required to put on a show and less resources used to welcome attendees. It’s also more efficient, given the time you so often waste when crossing the capital to get to your next meeting. Then there’s the accessibility factor: what was once an industry-only event became available to everyone, as BFC broadcast everything for free. These are all good things that are forcing a routine based industry to rethink old ways and make way for something new.

Things will definitely change, says Alice Temperley The independent, speaking on Zoom from her new studio Somerset, where she recently relocated from London. When it comes to showcasing your collection, rather than just sticking to the traditional format, I think brands are really going to consider what works best for them. They might do one show a year or a show for a special birthday. It’s about providing something nicer. Ultimately, it was the pandemic that provided a flashpoint for these changes, but Temperley says they’ve been preparing for some time. Wholesale business people are much less driven now, she says. It’s about working directly with the consumer and being faster and more responsive when working with online retailers, such as Farfetch.

INDY / LIFE Newsletter Get inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week INDY / LIFE Newsletter Get inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week

As for the old London Fashion Week format, Temperley believes it will soon be a thing of the past. It costs brands so much money to put on a real show. It’s never as glamorous as people think it is either, and so few people have good seats. I think this is the opportunity to do something more authentic and original. Just putting a lot of clothes on the catwalk is not going to cut it anymore.

Physical fashion shows can create an in-person buzz and a physicality that isn’t online. But you’d be hard-pressed to argue that anyone who attends a show can familiarize themselves with the creations – there’s always only standing room. Physical shows allow for human interaction of course, but few people actually physically touch each other and feel the tactility of clothing, says Francesca Muston, vice president of fashion content at WGSN Fashion Forecasters. They also have their limitations in terms of physical location, time and cost. Virtual shows free us from these constraints and level the playing field with designers from different parts of the world and with different budgets to reach an audience allowing better access and visibility for that audience.

These are opportunities that will only increase with the evolution of digital technology, those that lend themselves to creativity, both for the consumer and for the designer. That’s why, Harris Reed (known to be responsible for the Harry Styless dress on the cover of American Vogue), who recently graduated from Central Saint Martins and launched her first collection at London Fashion Week this season, wasn’t too concerned about this new digital state of affairs.

I think the idea of ​​a physical presentation is maybe a bit of an old way of doing things, he says The independent. As a relatively new brand, we were definitely going to try to find new ways to show who we are once we can go out and start attending events. But it can be more of a performance or something immersive. I think the ascending runway format, at least for my brand, seems a bit out of touch with my generation.

There is, of course, a lot of value in a physical parade. It is, after all, an art form, the one that led to some of the most iconic moments in recent fashion history – think of the models walking arm in arm down the runway at Versace in 1991, Yasmin Le Bon Marche with his 20 month-old daughter at Chanel in 1991, and literally every Alexander McQueen show, well never. Then there are the unforeseen shows. Like Naomi Campbell taking a fall in those Vivienne Westwood platform shoes in 1993, or, more recently, Gigi Hadid escorting a crasher off the runway at Chanel in 2019.

In light of this, it’s not hard to see why some designers are still drawn to the traditional format. I miss the physical spectacle, because what I do is so tactile and physical, and the energy and rhythm that goes with a convivial moment, says Simone Rocha, who is renowned for her dramatic parades which often feature live music, starry. model queues and take place in stunning locations – factors that merge to create an opulent and romantic environment that matches the clothes themselves.

This season, Rocha delivered a beautiful collection like never before, one rooted in a punk breed of femininity that pairs stiff leather jackets with voluminous tutus and chunky biker boots with cotton candy colored dresses. Despite the virtual change, the majesty of the Rochas collection has thankfully not been lost in translation, with a strangely empty church setting and a thrilling soundtrack. It was interesting to collaborate creatively on a film as a different way to share the stories of the collection, says Rocha. The independent. I think it will be different because the pandemic has given designers time to give different perspectives, I don’t think it will come back in the exact same format.

Despite the seismic changes that took place last year, industry experts doubt traditional fashion shows will disappear altogether. Instead, a more powerful phygital version combining the two experiences is likely to become the sweet spot for a vast majority of fashion houses, says Morgane Le Caer, data editor at the Global Business Platform. Desire. Muston agrees. The physical spectacle may have a long heritage, but the fashion industry is inherently drawn to new ideas. Virtual shows will undoubtedly prove to be irresistible to all of us.