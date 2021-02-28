Rakul Preet pairs sundress with 90,000 accessories on lunch date

Summers are here, as is the time of light colors and mini dresses. And, Rakul Preet Singh agrees with us. The The De Pyaar De The actor was recently spotted in Mumbai on his casual day. The fitness freak is often applauded for his sartorial choices and off-duty style. Whether it’s a red carpet event or a casual day out, Rakul knows how to handle every event. His recent photos prove the same.

Rakul Preet brought a summery vibe with her outfit as she went out for lunch in Mumbai. The actor was seen wearing a lemon yellow dress. The mini dress featured a boat neck and an elasticated waist that flaunted her curves. The leggy girl paired her sleeveless dress with a short denim jacket. The color of the jacket perfectly complimented the color of her dress. We are a fan of this look.

Rakul Preet in Mumbai (Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet in Mumbai (Varinder Chawla)

Rakul chose to wear makeup for his lunch and left his hair down mid-length. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of sunglasses and a denim fanny pack that she wore as a shoulder bag. The washed denim and vintage suede bag comes from the shelves of upscale brand Yves Saint Laurent and is worth 80,956 ($ 1,100).

Rakul Preets bag is worth 80k (ysl.com)

That was not all, she completed the summer vibe by wearing chunky white sneakers. The Nike Air Force-1 Pixel sneakers are 9.295. The total cost of its accessories is 90,251.

Rakul Preets shoes are worth 10k (nike.com)

Check out some of Rakul Preet’s other looks that we are fans of:

In terms of work, the actor is preparing for the release of his next Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. She is also working on her film thank God which also stars Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles.

