Oakdale woman’s missing wedding dress discovered – twin cities

After decades of research, Margie Conway Lonetti never thought she was seeing her wedding dress again.

But after reading a recent article in Pioneer Press about two brides who found their wedding dresses thanks to the detective work of a Woodbury dry cleaner, Lonetti decided to start digging again.

Her high neck lace and satin dress with an empire waist, puffed sleeves and a long white train was a sight when she and her husband, James, got married on October 17, 1970 at St. Lukes Catholic Church in St .Paul.

It was the first dress I tried on, Lonetti, 75, said of the dress purchased at the Daytons Oval Room in downtown St. Paul. I just thought: Oh, this is the most beautiful dress I have ever seen in my life.

After the wedding, the cathedral dress and train were cleaned, packed and put away at her parents’ house. When her cousin Anne Conway Johnson announced she was engaged nine years later, Lonettis’ mother brought the dress for her to try on.

She liked the train, but not the dress, Lonetti said. She was working part time at Daytons, and an employee there called her and said, We have a dress that we can give you for $ 10, so her wedding dress was only $ 10.

Somehow, Lonettis’ dress and train disappeared after the festivities. Relatives searched through the years, but couldn’t locate him, Lonetti said.

After reading a wedding dress confusion that the new owner of Woodbury Cleaners helped resolve, Lonetti began to wonder if the dry cleaner who cleaned her cousin’s dress could have made a mistake and gave the dress to married Lonettis and train someone else.

I called my cousin and left a message saying: Do you think maybe you left it at the dry cleaners or there was some confusion? Do you remember the name of the dry cleaners? I could call them, she said. It was the intuition that we were pursuing.

Johnson was out of town, but listened to Lonettis’ message when she returned home the next day. She couldn’t remember the dry cleaner’s name, but she went in a box in her cedar closet in her basement that was labeled Moms Dress, Lonetti said.

Inside the box were Johnson’s mothers wedding dress and Johnson’s wedding dress. “There you go, there was yet another dress in there,” Lonetti said. That’s when she realized, it must be Margies’ dress. All these years, they’ve looked in all these houses that they’ve lived in over the years, and they never could find her. It’s so amazing that after 50 years my dress reappeared.

When Johnson called Lonetti on the news she said, Margie, are you sitting down? Lonetti said. She said: Can you tell me what your wedding dress looked like?

As soon as Lonetti started to describe her dress, Johnson knew she had it. Here are the words that came out of her mouth: Margie, I’m looking at your dress now. Oh, my God, I screamed. I just screamed. My poor husband! He thought someone was dead.

Now the dress hangs on a hanger outside their bedroom closet in Oakdale. It’s the first thing I see in the morning, and it’s the last thing I see at night, she said.

On Thursday, the Lonettis traveled to Stillwater to have the dress examined by Treasured Garment Restoration, a division of St. Croix Cleaners that specializes in cleaning and preserving old fabrics.

It’s in great condition, said Team Manager Heather Allgood. It has a few caramelized sugar stains on the train and bodice, which is consistent with the dresses we see from that era. It has a strong tensile strength, so we would expect the spots to lighten up or disappear completely.

Lonetti was thrilled to hear the news, but said she wasn’t ready to part with the dress just yet. She plans to bring it back in a few weeks, I asked if they had a spare room or if I could bring a cot, she said. No chance. They also don’t need a cleaning lady.

The Lonettis have five children and eight and grandchildren; their ninth grandchild is due in a few weeks.

Maybe one day, Lonetti said, one of their granddaughters might want to wear the restored dress or incorporate some of the lace into her own dress.

I never really enjoyed all the lace and the beautiful pattern until I got them back, she says. It was so fleeting, and we never really enjoyed it back then. Over the years, you do even more.

I call it the Lazarus wedding dress because it rose from the dead, she said. It really is a miracle. It restored my faith in what is possible for others and for me.