Duke collects 11 individual ACC medals





CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina The Duke fencing team opened the historic 2021 CCA Fencing Championship on Saturday with a record 11 individual medals, as the Blue Devils won five of six individual crowns. Duke posted an almost unstoppable performance in the women, finishing with seven of nine medalists, including each of the podiums in épée and foil. The Blue Devils also had the champions in all three weapons. Huda Aldadah (sword), Alex gorman (saber) and Zoe Superville (foil) were crowned CCA champions in their respective events, the first gold medals of their careers. The first place performances in épée and foil were the first for the Blue Devil women since fencing returned as an ACC sponsored sport. Gorman won saber gold for the first time since Jennifer Ling did so in 2016. Duke won four medals in the men’s, including the second-year ACC champions Find Hossfeld (leaf) and freshman Stephen kim (saber). The duo collected the first medals of their young Duke career. Co-captains Julia gianneschi (leaf) and Maria papadopoulos (épée) also secured a podium place with silver medals in their respective events as the rookies Chloe beittel (sword) and Lulu tang (foil) won bronze in his first appearances at the conference championship. Sophomores Sam gruber (leaf) and Danny campbell iii (sword) won bronze, scoring the first medal for Gruber and the second in a row for Campbell III. Superville posted an 11-0 clear record in pool play to win the seed in the semi-finals. She beat Tarleton Hunt of North Carolina (15-7) in the semifinals and her teammate Duke Gianneschi (15-5) in the last fight. Gianneschi faced teammate Tang in the semifinals, scoring a 15-11 win to take second place, while Tang played a 15-11 brace against Hunt in the fence for third place. Aldadah won 10 of his 11 pool games to clinch the seed and ultimately win gold with victories over Erica Oake of North Carolina (15-7) and Papadopoulos of Duke (15-14). Papadopoulos secured his place in the final with a 15-13 victory over compatriot Blue Devil Beittel in the semi-final. Beittel then won bronze over Oake by a 15-11 lead. Gorman and Zsofia Walter progressed to semi-final saber fights as first and second seed, respectively. Gorman beat fourth-seeded Gillian Lawlor of Boston College (15-7) to advance to the final where she won by a strong 15-5 lead over Rachel Liu of Boston College. As the second seed in the foil semifinal, Hossfeld collected seven wins in the pool game and then beat his teammate and third seed Gruber (15-11). In the final bout, Hossfeld came away with a 15-10 victory over Connor Head of North Carolina. Kim had nine wins throughout the pool game, clinched the seed in the saber semifinals and earned his first All-ACC recognition as a rookie. The New York, NY native beat fourth seed Alec Mulvaney (15-12) in the semifinals before a 15-13 brace against North Carolina’s Beni Rabinowitz to win the medal. The top two at each weapon include the 2021 All-ACC fencing team. The women’s team championship will be played on Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m., while the men’s team championship will follow at 1 p.m. ACC Network Extra will have live coverage of both championships. For more information on Duke fencing, follow the Blue Devils onTwitter,FacebookandInstagramby searching for “DukeFEN”. #Good week FOIL WOMAN 1. Zoe Superville(13 V)

2. Julia gianneschi(9 V)

3. Lulu tang(9 V)

5. Christina ferrari(7 V) WOMAN SWORD 1. Huda Aldadah(12 V)

2. Maria papadopoulos (10 V)

3. Chloe beittel(8 V)

5. Sarah lurye(6 V) WOMAN SABER 1. Alex gorman(11 V)

4. Zsofia Walter(7 V)

5. Anneke Zegers(6 V)

9. Gabrielle Zegers(5 V) MEN TO KNOW 1. Stephen kim (11 V)

7. PingPingKitsiriboon (5V)

9. Ben stone(5 V)

11. San Ha Lim(3 V) FOIL FOR MEN 1. Find Hossfeld (9 V)

3. Sam gruber(7 V)

7. David Tierney(5 V)

ten. Brycen Rushing(3 V) MEN’S SWORD 3. Danny campbell iii (8 V)

7. Jason post(5 V)

ten. Joe choo(4 V)

11. Kevin chao(4 V)







