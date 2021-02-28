Fashion
Usoro, top scorer again, men finish second in team
The men finished with 133 points, just below Texas’ 141 points. The Longhorns also won the women’s title. The women of Tech collected 95.5 points this weekend.
Ruth Codex completed a sweep in the long and triple jump in historic fashion. After landing on 11e-The best mark in NCAA history to win the long jump competition, she came back with 10 more points in the triple to earn High Point Scorer for the second year in a row. Usoro left no room for drama on Saturday, reaching the distance on his third attempt and choosing to go through the entire final. The move was understandable, considering the 47′-1.5 “(14.36m) mark counted as the second-best in NCAA history.
With 20 points this weekend, Usoro again led all the women in the score.
Back to back as High Point Scorer
2nd best triple jump in NCAA history
11th best long jump in NCAA history
Texas Tech Athletics (@TexasTechTF) February 28, 2021
Takieddine Hedeilli raced at the Men’s High Point Scorer himself, making another fine appearance in his second Big 12 championship. Hedeilli, who swept the 1000m and the mile in his debut last year, was second to the latter with a time of 4: 06.20. With eight points in hand but missing a title defense, Hedeilli focused on the 1000m. This time, he smashed the pitch, carving out a huge lead over 800m. It was at this stage of freshman Owen Likins, who was as far as seventh after also running the mile earlier, made his move onto the ground. Likins took his break, sprinting to third and eventually second. With such a big lead, Hedeilli did something amazing when he noticed what his teammate was doing: he spent the last lap constantly turning around to cheer on the Likins. With his teammate pushing him, Likins led to a career record and silver medal. Hedeilli’s time turned out to be 2: 23.70, with Likins finishing 2: 23.96.
What teamwork looks like
Texas Tech Athletics (@TexasTechTF) February 27, 2021
The middle distance only continued to contribute on Saturday. After all three 600-year-old runners advanced to the final after Friday’s preliminaries, the three set career records in the final on trophy day. Sven Cepus led the charge to win their first Big 12 title, finishing in 1: 08.57. Cepus, who just held a Baylor runner, was followed for Tech by Chancellor Stephenson, whose career best time and third place came in 1: 09.01. Marco Vilca, running in a separate heat, clocked 1: 09.10 to place fourth and complete a 21-point swing for the Red Raiders.
Three men in the PR 600y
He adds a big 21 points to the technical manager!
Texas Tech Athletics (@TexasTechTF) February 27, 2021
The 600-year-old girl saw both Red Raiders score there. Lexye Price won her race with a time of 1: 21.83, followed by Sylvia Schulz with a 1: 22.19. After the unfolding of the second round, Price would finish fourth and Schulz fifth.
Vilca would add four more points later in the day, running a solid 800m at 1: 50.55 for fifth. The women also gained points in the event with a 2: 10.06, which tied her PR.
Jacolby Shelton jumped the first 10 points of the day for the Red Raiders men’s team. After clocking a season-best 6.67 in Friday’s prelims, he released a 6.63 in the final to win gold. It was his first career individual victory at the conference.
First Big 12 title for Shelton
Texas Tech Athletics (@TexasTechTF) February 27, 2021
Peyton Ricks’ The impressive season continued on Saturday as she became a two-event scorer for the first time in her career. Ricks started with the 60m, running in 7.51 for sixth place, finishing behind Monae ‘Nichols’ third place 7.51. Later, Ricks, this time the only Tech runner in the race, ran the best 200m of her career. She crossed in 23.53 to claim fourth place and five points. His contribution for the day would be eight.
Ricks was amazing - becomes a two-event scorer for the first time in her career with a better career in the 200m. 23.53 / 4th place
?? 23.53 / 4th place pic.twitter.com/G8xjLaxitT
Texas Tech Athletics (@TexasTechTF) February 27, 2021
Maliek Kendall | won silver at hurdles for the second consecutive season. The senior, who made the final on the back of a season-best 7.88, clocked 7.89 for second place. In a photo finish, he was only three hundredths behind Baylor’s Deshaun Jones. On the side of the women of the event, Gabrielle McDonald got four points for his team with a fifth place over hurdles. She ran 8.31.
Money for Kendall
In a photo finish, 7.89 clocks for the first 8 points of the day for men
Texas Tech Athletics (@TexasTechTF) February 27, 2021
Two Red Raiders scored in the heptathlon. Fynn zenker tallied over 800 points in two of his three events on Saturday to bring his points total to 5,195 for the first hep of his career and finish fifth. Cole whatley compiled 5,099 for sixth place. Gary Haasbroek, who was first in the overall standings after his first pole vault clearance, retired with an injury following the event.
