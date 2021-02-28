Top international fashion news of the week | 02.28.21





Vogue appoints new global creative director, and Kim Jones presents its first RTW collection for Fendi. Find all of these stories and more in this week’s top international fashion news. Kim Jones launches first RTW collection for Fendi Kim Jones released her first women’s collection for Fendi. The RTW show featured a dedication to the Italian fashion house and its 95-year history, showcasing some of the most iconic pieces from its archives. The show featured neutral tones with splashes of green, gray, and tan and features fur tassels, large gold chains, and chunky mesh. The Italian fashion house is famous for its fur, which Kim Jones has used to her advantage. There were loads of fox fur coats, herringbone patterns with fringes, and leather boots. “It’s a neutral enough collection to get the ball rolling,” the designer said. Valentino stages the fall collection at Piccolo Teatro in Milan Valentino will present his fall 2021 collection at the Piccolo Teatro di Milano. This collection will pay tribute to the Italian city and its cultural heritage and help rebuild culture after the pandemic. “We need culture to live and we need to talk about it. The Teatro Piccolo di Milano embodies the perfect symbol of all the values ​​of our brand; it is a place of inclusiveness and freedom. This is a first step, and although it will not be open to the public, it will give hope, the idea that we are all going in the right direction, ”said Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Valentino. The collection will debut on March 1, at the end of Milan Fashion Week. Vogue Appoints New Global Creative Director Vogue has appointed Juan Costa Paz as the new Global Creative Director. He will begin his role immediately and oversee the creative direction for the US and UK. He is leading the magazine’s new multi-faceted strategy and will also contribute to its multimedia content around the world. “I hope to use my storytelling experience to highlight Vogues values ​​like inclusiveness, creativity, independence across markets and to bring audiences closer,” said Costa Paz. Vivienne Westwood unveils a sustainable collection Vivienne Westwood’s latest collection is more sustainable than ever. The British designer created FW21 with 90% sustainably sourced materials. His inspiration includes Daphnis and Chloé, a 1743 painting by François Boucher. “It became the main print of the season – with the sky and the pastoral scenes reflected through the colors and fabrics,” said the designer. Combined with its inherited punk style, the collection includes checkered trench coats, velvet blazers and painted mini dresses. Made “from materials that have a reduced impact on our environment”, it includes recycled denim, organic silks and eco-printing systems. “We aim to make clothes that last,” the designer said in a statement.







