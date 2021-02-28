This is the first trendy dress of 2021

Refinery 29 United Kingdom

13 Golden Globe-nominated TV Shows You Need To Stream Right Now

Nothing about the Golden Globes will be normal this year, other than the inevitable upheaval and rambling speeches. But even though the show is set bi-coastal with Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, hosts of the animation team for the Sunday, February 28 telecast from Beverly Hills and New York, respectively, one thing remains the same: it There are plenty of Golden Globes nominated TV shows that you need to stream. Now. You still have a few days before the show! Even though the television industry has been affected by the ongoing pandemic, 2020 was still full of fantastic televisions. From Netflix’s triumphant fourth season of The Crown to the pleasant, but ultimately cheesy Emily in Paris, the year has been full of ups and downs and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has nominated a bit of everything. Some of the nominees are inspired by the fact that love for Lovecraft Country is highly regarded while others are a little more baffling. But hey, it wouldn’t be the Golden Globes if it weren’t for a few scrapers to a good extent. One thing’s for sure, there is never a bad time to stay and marathon a Golden Globe TV show. And with most of this year’s nominees just a few clicks away, you have no excuse not to immediately watch the merry Ted Lasso. Lovecraft CountryGolden Globe nominations: 1Categories: Best Drama Series Where To Stream: Sky Atlantic and NOW TV Lovecraft Country is a dazzling horror series that approaches America’s racist heritage through the lens of genre storytelling. While the HFPA wisely nominated the show for Best Drama, the show’s cast, especially Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors, also deserved names. The CrownGolden Globe nominations: 6 Categories: Best Drama Series, Best Actress (Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin), Best Actor (Josh O’Connor) and Best Supporting Actress (Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter) Where to Stream: Netflix Season 4 The Crown moved the drama into the ’80s and Princess Diana era of the Royal Family of England. As a result, the Netflix drama was significantly revitalized thanks to the tour de force performances of Corrin as Princess Di and Anderson as Margaret Thatcher. Small AxGolden Globe nominations: 2 Categories: Best TV Miniseries or Movie, Best Supporting Actor (John Boyega) Where to stream: BBC iPlayer Directed by Steve McQueen, Small Ax is an anthology series chronicling the experiences of the community West Indian woman in London between 1969-1982. Mandalorian Golden Globe Nominations: 1 Categories: Best Drama Series Where To Stream: Disney + The star Wars series, which will be popular with audiences, only got more adventurous in Season 2 as Mando tried to bring back Baby Yoda (uh .. . Grogu) at home. His quest led to some surprising cameos that tied the series to Star Wars’ greatest myth, but that unfortunately didn’t lead Pedro Pascal to winning a nomination for Best Actor OzarkGolden Globe nominations: 4Categories: Best Drama Series, Best Actor (Jason Bateman), Best Actress (Laura Linney), Best Supporting Actress (Julia Garner) Where to Stream: Netflix Now in its third season, Ozark has rocked comparisons to Breaking Bad to become a quality series at full fledged. The final season upped the stakes even higher when Wendy’s (Linney) brother came to town just as the Byrdes’ latest money laundering program was starting to take off. RatchedGolden Globe Nominations: 3 Categories: Best Drama Series, Best Actress (Sarah Paulson), Best Supporting Actress (Cynthia Nixon) Where to Stream: Netflix Set in 1947, the series tells the origin story of Mildred Ratched ( Paulson), from her early days as a serious nurse to her transformation into the dangerous woman in the classic film. Normal People Golden Globe Nominations: 2 Categories: Best TV Miniseries or Movie, Best Actress (Daisy Edgar-Jones) Where to Stream: BBC iPlayer Marianne and Connell’s quiet love story captivated viewers in early 2020, but Emmys only caused a sensation with the appointment of Edgar-Jones co-star Paul Mescal. It seems the HFPA has decided to rectify the situation by giving the rising star the recognition she deserves. The Queen’s GambitGolden Globe nominations: 2 Categories: Best TV Miniseries or Movie, Best Actress (Anya Taylor-Joy) Where to Stream: Netflix’s miniseries about fictional chess prodigy Beth Harmon was one of the surprises most enjoyable of the year. And given that the show briefly made chess the most relevant sport in the world after its premiere, it’s only fitting The Queen’s Gambit, and its star has earned a nod. Golden Globe Nominations: 2 Categories: Best TV Miniseries or Movie, Best Actress (Shira Haas) Where to Stream: Netflix The moving unorthodox follows the journey of Esty, an Orthodox Jew who flees Brooklyn for a new life in abroad. The UndoingGolden Globe nominations: 4 Categories: Best TV Mini-Series or Movie, Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Actor (Hugh Grant), Best Supporting Actor (Donald Sutherland) Where To Stream: Sky Atlantic and NOW TV There was no Big Little Lies Season 3 this year, but David E. Kelley has teamed up with Kidman for another addicting domestic thriller. This time around, Kidman played a woman whose husband (Grant) is accused of a shocking felony. The ending was a bit controversial, but the journey that led to it is something to be seen. Emily in ParisGolden Globe Nominations: 2Categories: Best Comedy, Best Actress (Lily Collins) Where To Stream: Netflix Emily’s Paris nominations made a lot of noise, but whether or not you thought she deserved to be nominated, the show’s sparkling charms sparked some intense debate when it premiered. Despite all of their issues, Emily (Collins) ‘low-stakes adventures as an American in Paris were a fun distraction from the world at large in 2020. And at the very least, you wouldn’t want to be left out of the talk if this sitcom bring home the gold, right? The Flight Attendant Golden Globe nominations: 2 Categories: Best Comedy, Best Actress (Kaley Cuoco) Where To Stream: HBO MaxCuoco left her role of Penny on The Big Bang Theory firmly behind as she put herself in the shoes of an agent alcoholic shipboard who wakes up next to a corpse with no memory of what happened the night before. GreatGolden Globe Nominations: 3 Categories: Best Comedy, Best Actress (Elle Fanning), Best Actor (Nicholas Hoult) Where To Stream: All 4 The Truest Story of Catherine the Great’s rise to power made for a comedy Hilarious and surprisingly relevant 2020. And the show’s Golden Globes recognition certainly deserves a good huzzah! Schitt’s CreekGolden Globe nominations: 5 Categories: Best Comedy Series, Best Actor (Eugene Levy), Best Actress (Catherine O’Hara), Best Supporting Actor (Daniel Levy), Best Supporting Actress (Annie Murphy) Where stream: Netflix Expect all eyes to be on Schitt’s Creek at the Golden Globes. The hit Canadian comedy has swept through all major Emmy categories, and it will be interesting to see if it can recapture that magic for the Globes. It also provides great solace if you run into that legendary pandemic wall. Ted Lasso Golden Globe nominations: 2 Categories: Best Comedy Series, Best Actor (Jason Sudeikis) Where To Stream: Apple TV + As a show based on a sports center sketch, Ted Lasso didn't look particularly promising. However, this heartwarming comedy about an unconscious American footballer hired to coach an English football team turned out to be exactly the kind of healthy content the world needed last year.