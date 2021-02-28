Fashion
CSU overcomes slow start en route to resounding victory over Air Force – The Denver Post
FORT COLLINS The Colorado State Men’s Basketball Team knew it would take time to get to the heart of the matter at Moby Arena on Saturday.
After struggling through a dangerously baffled start, the rust lingered on for a bit longer than the Rams anticipated in their first fight since February 6.
In the first of two games against the Air Force, the Rams needed more than five and a half minutes to score after starting 0 of 7 from the floor. Nonetheless, CSU found its rhythm by stylishly concluding a three-week layoff with a 72-49 victory.
It got a little frustrating, but not too much, said second student David Roddy. We just took it game by game and tried to run it. They have a unique defense. It was the first time we saw this. So trying to figure that out and then getting your feet wet again was the biggest part. But as soon as we did, we started running and playing basketball.
Fifteen minutes later, sophomore Isaiah Stevens dribbled through CSU’s ninth turnover as the hosts fell behind 17-11. The 3 pointers did not fall either while the green and the gold scored seven consecutive 3s to open the game.
From there, although the turnovers continued to plague the Rams (15-4, 12-3 Mountain West), the Medveds group eventually started to click in just about every other aspect.
My disappointment was the (20) turnovers, Medved said. We just had to play a cleaner game than ourselves. But man, I’ll tell you what, we missed our first six 3. But once we finally made a couple, we started to shoot the ball really well. If you look at us openly, I believe in time you will pay.
Junior Adam Thistlewood reversed a much-needed 3 point near the end of the first half to reduce CSU’s deficit to 21-19. Having completely unleashed a previously ineffective attack, sophomore Isaiah Stevens then sank back-to-back as the Rams gained their first advantage they never gave up.
With David Roddy in the lead, CSU had no problem extending their lead to 28-24 after the second half was informed.
After 20 relatively calm minutes, the Rams prioritized Roddys involvement in the low post. And the great versatile man has seized the opportunity.
Roddy scored eight points in the second half on 4 of 4 shots at 4:03 PM, as he was on his way to tie Stevens with a high of 19 points. The sophomore duo combined to reach 13 of 16 goals.
Collectively, the Rams dominated the paint in the second half, hitting 13 of 14 2-pointers in the final 20 minutes. Overall, CSU shot 61% from the ground, hitting 9 of 22 3.
In the first half we felt that while we looked good, we could have done a better job getting into the paint and trying to break down the defense, Stevens said. Roddy definitely came out in this second half and set the tone for us. From that moment on, we were quite efficient and dominant in painting.
While the CSU offense took a while to balance, the defense didn’t need time at all to get rid of the rust.
In fact, Saturday’s final marked the first time the Rams have held an opponent below 50 points since Wyoming limited to 46 in 2013.
We preached a lot on defense and just stay disciplined, Stevens said. Air Force is a team that will test your discipline. We’ve seen them time and time again on film, just torching different teams with their movement. You have to be prepared to keep. They have had us several times. But overall, we are proud of our defensive performance.
Next, the team vying for the Medveds conference title will look to grab their fifth sweep of the year against AFA (3-16, 5-18MW) at 8 p.m. on Monday.
With three games to play on the regular season roster, the Rams sit half a game behind San Diego State for first place in Mountain West.
