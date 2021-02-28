Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky dress up in spandex as they attend ’80s party

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Patakys showed off their equally fit figures as they attended an ’80s party in Sydney on Saturday.

The Thor’s star, 37, flaunted his bulging biceps as he posed with his wife after arriving at their friend’s birthday party.

The actor wore black sweatpants and a white undershirt as he wrapped his arm around Elsa’s petite waist.

Time to party! Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky (pictured) dressed in tight spandex and neon accessories as they lead the A-List arrivals at an 80s party in Sydney

Chris completed the costume with sunglasses as he posed for the camera.

Meanwhile, Elsa showed off her amazing physique in a tight pink spandex and white cropped top.

The Spanish-born actress completed the outfit with pink gloves, leggings and matching sneakers.

Elsa, 44, tied her locks into a high ponytail and opted for a neutral makeup palette.

The genetically blessed couple, who share three children, were also joined by Chris’s brother Liam.

Star-studded event: After arriving at the event, Chris (left) also posed with Idris Elba (center) and Matt Damon (right)

Elsa married her husband Chris 10 years ago, and the powerful couple reside with their children in a $ 20 million mansion in Byron Bay on the north coast of New South Wales.

The 31-year-old donned a colorful display in white shorts and a patterned button-down shirt.

Liam wore white sunglasses, a gold watch, and white sneakers as he posed alongside Chris and Elsa.

Colorful display! Chris coach Luke Zocchi (left) also made an appearance at the event

Make a statement! Meanwhile, Kate Ritchie (right) wore a printed black t-shirt and hot pink lipstick as she posed alongside a friend

They were also joined by Matt Damon, who wore Adidas sweatpants and a matching jacket, Idris Elba and Chris trainer Luke Zocchi.

Meanwhile, actress Kate Ritchie also attended the Sydney event.

The former Home and Away star wore a printed black t-shirt and hot pink lipstick as she posed alongside a friend.

Kate was joined by Lauren Philips who channeled the ’80s into denim shorts, a bright yellow T-shirt and an abum bag.