No.9 Navy scores 398.6 season high in close competition against No.7 Penn State

ANNAPOLIS, Md. Entering their third virtual competition of the year, the No.9 Navy men’s gymnastics team put in a season-best 398.6 point effort in a clash with No.7 Penn State. The Mids (3-3) came out ready to go on Saturday afternoon at Macdonough Hall and led the Nittany Lions (4-2) through three event rotations before the Big 10 schedule posted a 5.35 advantage. points on jump and parallel bar events. . At the end of the virtually judged competition, Penn State held on for a 403.7-398.6 victory.

Ryan mcvay (Sr., Roseville, Calif.), Josh williams (Jr., Cypress, Texas) and Connor van loo (So., Freeland, Mich.) Were three of the best midrange players on Saturday as McVay placed in the top four on three different events; second on high bar, third on parallel bars and fourth on pommel horse, while Williams and Van Loo recorded second place results on rings and floor practice, respectively.

As a team, the Navy scored a season record 70.05 on the floor exercise, a 65.0 on the pommel horse, another 66.1 on the rings, a 69.3 on the vault, a 63.5 on parallel bars and a season high of 64.65 on high bar.

“Our team went out and did what they do every day in the gym. The work they did during practice was on display today with a high score for the season,” the assistant coach said. of the Navy. Craig holt . “Hats off to the guys today for doing a great job and competing with Penn State. It’s not easy to compete in this environment. They have shown they are a team and they are on a mission. together, they supported each other throughout and kept the energy high.

“Right off the bat the guys came out ready and smashed the ground with a high score this season. They clicked really well and that energy spread throughout the competition. For us we have to hang on with a quality Big-10 foe like Penn State as long as we have been very impressive, but not unusual in our guys’ character; we are ready for any opponent, anywhere. We have high expectations for our program. Unfortunately we lost a few people today and it showed up in spots, especially on the parallel bars. We had a good performance on the parallel bars, but Penn State really hit on their routines, their p-bar team was beastly this afternoon. When, we are healthy and all here, be careful, we have a team. “

The mediums got off to a quick start on Saturday as all six gymnasts performed at 8.45am or so on the floor exercise. Van Loo was the Navy’s top scorer with a score of 14.3 which placed second overall. Williams was just behind in third with a 14.2. Travis Keller (Sr., Centerville, Va.) Made three midrange top four, registering a 14.0 that tied Penn State’s Brennan Pantazis for fourth place. The Navy was in the lead after a 1.35 point rotation.

The good start of the competition continued with the performance of the Mids on the pommel horse. The senior navy duo David Toussaint (Warren, Ohio) and McVay led the way, finishing back-to-back in third and fourth place with scores of 13.65 and 13.2, respectively. Ronan McQuillan (Fr., Katy, TX) nearly gave the Mids three gymnasts with 13.0 as he scored a 12.95 on Saturday.

Until 135.05-134.75 thanks to two events, the Navy Rings Unit helped to keep the lead with Williams and Alexander brown (Jr., Lafayette, La.) At the head of the team. Williams had his best score of the year with a 13.9. Brown nailed his routine to the air of a career-high 13.15. Williams was second, while Brown was fourth overall. Giovanni Gambatese (So., Pewaukee, Wisc.) And McVay tied for sixth place with matching scores of 13.05.

With the score 201.15 to 201.0 in favor of the mid-midrange, the Navy put in a solid 69.3 on vault but were topped by 71.15 from Penn State. Individually, Van Loo placed fourth on the court with an effort of 14.05 points. Gambatese was just 0.1 points behind his sophomore comrade with a 13.95 who finished tied for sixth.

McVay was again near the top of the individual standings as he placed third overall with a 13.45 on parallel bars to make headlines in the Navy presentation. Caleb hickey (Fr., Carthage, NC) gave the Mids two gymnasts in the top five as he signed a career-high 13.05 on Saturday.

The Navy closed the competition in a polished fashion edging Penn State on high bar, 64.65-64.55. Competing in his fifth event of the day, McVay was tied for top honors on the Midshipmen team posting a 13.1, the same as Gambatese and Cash bushes (Jr., Madison, Wisc.). The trio are tied for second in the overall standings, just behind Ethan Dick of Penn State, who posted a score of 13.35.

“The guys bonded really well for six events today and it showed our best score of the year,” said Holt in conclusion. “It’s not very easy in this virtual environment which has some unique aspects. The guys have shown that they can depend on each other; depend on each other and the Navy will depend on them.”

The Mids will then turn to their rivals West Point, the Army and the 2021 Star Meet. The one-on-one service academies bragging rights competition is scheduled for Saturday, March 6 at the Gross Center. on the army campus. The first contact is set for 2 p.m.