Woman explains how she dropped six dress sizes during lockdown

A woman who used to raid closets for a midnight snack shared how she overhauled her lifestyle to drop six dresses on lockdown.
Amber Lewis has now lost five stones and says the biggest difference is how she feels about herself.
The 26-year-old, from Port Talbot, said Wales Online that she was struggling so hard with her weight that she would suffer from shortness of breath when she walked.
Amber, who worked from home last March, said: When the first lockdown happened I made the choice that I could sit at home working behind my desk eating myself silly and doing pretending not to have demolished a packet of creams with my tea, or I could use the time and for once in my life do something for me.
It gave me more time to focus on myself and to think. I had time to prepare my food and think about what I was eating.
I realized I was never going to recover this time and I was determined to get out of the lockdown lighter than I entered and have done so since joining Slimming World I have lost nearly five stones.
In January of last year, she weighed 15 pounds 3 pounds, but now she weighs 10 pounds 5 pounds.
She added: Living alone, I would get up in the middle of the night and raid the closets for mini midnight feasts with bowls of cereal, cookies and lots of bread.
There was only the dog to see what I was doing, and he wasn’t going to say anything!
My BMI was in the obese range and my weight had a big impact on my asthma, which I have had since birth.
If I ever tried to take a long walk, I would have to stop several times to catch my breath.
She revealed she had a health scare over Christmas after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Amber said: I tested positive for Covid just before Christmas.
I feel very lucky that I was able to recover and bounce back – I know losing weight and being healthier has helped me a lot.
She ate take-out and pizza three times a week, but now she cooks and cooks her own food.
Amber has also been doing a fitness campaign since the lockdown and has helped raise money for charity through her new diet.
She said: The food tastes so much better now too.
My favorite recipe is the sweet potato curry with rice and a side of broccoli.
I’ve always been interested in staying in shape and although I gradually started out with a hike or a walk in the local park, I now train six days a week and am an avid runner.
Everyone is focused on how you look when you lose weight, but for me the biggest difference is how I feel.
She added: I’m no longer embarrassed and more likely to say yes to things rather than no.
I couldn’t walk this far before I lost weight and yet this month I took on a fitness challenge to run 155 miles in 50 days to raise money for Heart Wales.
I’ve dropped six dress sizes from a size 22 to a size 10 and love that I can shop for clothes online now and they look great!
My BMI is back in the green zone and I am classified as healthy for my height and weight.
