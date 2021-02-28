Kahlenbeck, Grana and Allan lead men’s soccer to 2-0 win over Drexel in home opener

Next game: at Drexel University 03/03/2021 | 7:00 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA CREAM The Head Coach Don D’Ambra has had nothing but brilliant things to say about its senior class entering the unconventional spring 2020-2021 campaign. On Saturday night, it was the seniors who led the Saint Joseph men’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Drexel in the 2020-21 home opener at Sweeney Field. With the result, the Hawks and Dragons go to 1-1 over the season.

In his first collegiate start, senior defender Jack Hirschfield fouled inside the box to prepare a penalty for the senior midfielder Alan kahlenbeck , and the captain buried the PK in the 19th minute to put the Hawks in place, 1-0, early. Senior Defender David Grana would score SJU’s safety goal in the 52nd minute in his first college start, main goalkeeper Kyle Allan (1-0) made the first four saves of his career in the clean sheet.

“It was a great win for the team,” D’Ambra said after the win. “I was very happy with the way we started the game attacking aggressively which, in my opinion, set the tone early on. It was also a great defensive team effort to get the shutout. It was a great team performance on both sides of the ball. “

How did it happen:

Allan made two key saves in 37 seconds (4:51, 5:38) to keep the Dragons from leaving the field early.

“I’m so happy we were able to get the result,” Allan said after his first collegiate net win. “This team works very hard, and tonight was a well-deserved victory. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”

Hirschfield fouled inside the box to create Kahlenbeck’s penalty spot.

“On this PK, I saw Alex hood throw the ball, and as I was running into the box I was pulled down, “Hirschfield said.” When the referee called the penalty, I was already celebrating before Alan took the PK. I knew he was going to score it, and tonight it was a well-deserved result for our team. Taking the start was a great feeling, and with a limited number of players available it was even better to win our home opener. “

In his second injury return game since Oct. 27, 2018, Kahlenbeck prepared for the PK with chants of “Come on, captain” from the Hawks’ bench and fired the shot past goalkeeper Drexel Cameron. Sanders for the 1-0 advantage. .

“Jack [Hirschfield] did a great job of aggressiveness on a free kick and earned us that penalty, “said captain Kahlenbeck.” I am very proud of this team for having won our first victory of the season. Everyone stepped in and played a lot of minutes and worked really hard. It was great to see the preparation pay off. “

Allan made his third save of the night in the 25th minute to maintain SJU’s 1-0 advantage.

The Hawks opened the second half in style as a second-year midfielder James fletcher dominated a battle for possession on the goal line and kept the ball in bounds for the Crimsons and Gray. He found space and, on the left side of the box, sent a pass to Grana, who brought in his first goal of the season and the fourth of his career in the 52nd minute.

“When I saw Fletch about to play ball, my eyes lit up,” said Grana. “He played a great ball, and I was happy to finish it! The celebration really needs work, but I’m happy to be able to contribute to the team in any way I can. It was a team performance. amazing from everyone. I was thrilled to get the win and a clean sheet, especially with Jack [Hirschfield] coming on the back line. Everyone was tuned in and grinded it until the final whistle. It’s always great to win over the mighty Hawk Hill. “

Allan made his fourth and final stop of the night in the 72nd minute.

Drexel’s Michael McCarthy was hit with a second yellow card warning in the 78th minute, and the Dragons played a man down for the remaining 12:10 of the game.

