Beyonc Stuns In Breathtaking Red Dress In Emotional Video With Her Mom

Beyonc stuns in a breathtaking red dress in an emotional video with her mom Tina Knowles. The singer choked on the sweet comeback clip that moved fans – and Tina.



Beyonce has set the bar for glam style for as long as we can remember.

This was the case even as we watched a touching video over a decade ago of the Ivy Park mogul sitting side by side with his mother in a living room for an interview with Access Hollywood about their now defunct House of Dereon clothing line.

Beyoncé ‘gets emotional as she talks Access Hollywood about his relationship with his mother

In the clip that Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles shared on Saturday, the Black is King star dazzled in a bodycon red midi dress with a plunging neckline. She completed the look with layered gold necklaces.

“I always say my goal is to grow up and be like my mom,” Beyoncé says in the video. “And I would like my daughter to feel for me the way I feel for my mother, because I love her so much.”

The Black parade The singer choked when she spoke of her admiration for her mother, adding: “I try not to cry, but she is the perfect mother.” She continued, “She’s a perfect friend, and she teaches me things and corrects. I am very lucky to be able to work with my mother. It’s a beautiful thing that she’s still my best friend and it’s a dream for me to work with her. “

Tina was moved by the clip, which the outlet posted on Instagram on Friday. “Wow my Bey sent this to me, someone sent it to her. It made me cry! Tears of joy of course! ”She captioned the Instagram video.

Beyoncé’s mother also sang her praises, saying, “How was I so blessed?”

“The feeling is so mutual! How have I been so blessed? We are photographing our now defunct House of Dereon clothing line, wearing our designs, my mom’s picture is on the wall, it means even more to me that I can’t stop the tears !!!. Repost from @accessonline. “

Celebrities and fans were also moved and flocked to Tina’s comments to sing the praises of the mother-of-two as well. “You deserve all the flowers, Tina. You are such an amazing human being!” Wrote Octavia Spencer. “Tina, you are an amazing mother and friend and just a beautiful soul !! Like a mother like a daughter. I love you,” added famous jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.

So sweet!

Tina is stunned in an Icy Park crop top and leggings set Beyoncé wore on a campaign shoot

Tina then shared a video of herself showing off her amazing figure in a matching red Ivy Park x Adidas Icy Park ensemble that Beyoncé wore in one of her Icy Park campaign shots. “I feel ice cold in my Ivy Park,” Tina said as she modeled the athleisure long sleeve crop top and leggings in front of a mirror.

She’s watching him too – and considering she’s Beyoncé’s mom, we’re not at all surprised.

