Fashion
Beyonc Stuns In Breathtaking Red Dress In Emotional Video With Her Mom
Brandi fowler
Beyonc stuns in a breathtaking red dress in an emotional video with her mom Tina Knowles. The singer choked on the sweet comeback clip that moved fans – and Tina.
Beyonce has set the bar for glam style for as long as we can remember.
MORE: Beyoncé and Jay Z’s $ 90 Million Home Features 4 Pools, Cinema, and Spa – see inside
This was the case even as we watched a touching video over a decade ago of the Ivy Park mogul sitting side by side with his mother in a living room for an interview with Access Hollywood about their now defunct House of Dereon clothing line.
Beyoncé ‘gets emotional as she talks Access Hollywood about his relationship with his mother
In the clip that Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles shared on Saturday, the Black is King star dazzled in a bodycon red midi dress with a plunging neckline. She completed the look with layered gold necklaces.
MORE: Beyoncé’s New Icy Park Collection Has Officially Dropped Out – 5 Things To Shop Before You Sell
“I always say my goal is to grow up and be like my mom,” Beyoncé says in the video. “And I would like my daughter to feel for me the way I feel for my mother, because I love her so much.”
The Black parade The singer choked when she spoke of her admiration for her mother, adding: “I try not to cry, but she is the perfect mother.” She continued, “She’s a perfect friend, and she teaches me things and corrects. I am very lucky to be able to work with my mother. It’s a beautiful thing that she’s still my best friend and it’s a dream for me to work with her. “
Tina was moved by the clip, which the outlet posted on Instagram on Friday. “Wow my Bey sent this to me, someone sent it to her. It made me cry! Tears of joy of course! ”She captioned the Instagram video.
Beyoncé’s mother also sang her praises, saying, “How was I so blessed?”
“The feeling is so mutual! How have I been so blessed? We are photographing our now defunct House of Dereon clothing line, wearing our designs, my mom’s picture is on the wall, it means even more to me that I can’t stop the tears !!!. Repost from @accessonline. “
Celebrities and fans were also moved and flocked to Tina’s comments to sing the praises of the mother-of-two as well. “You deserve all the flowers, Tina. You are such an amazing human being!” Wrote Octavia Spencer. “Tina, you are an amazing mother and friend and just a beautiful soul !! Like a mother like a daughter. I love you,” added famous jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.
So sweet!
Tina is stunned in an Icy Park crop top and leggings set Beyoncé wore on a campaign shoot
Tina then shared a video of herself showing off her amazing figure in a matching red Ivy Park x Adidas Icy Park ensemble that Beyoncé wore in one of her Icy Park campaign shots. “I feel ice cold in my Ivy Park,” Tina said as she modeled the athleisure long sleeve crop top and leggings in front of a mirror.
She’s watching him too – and considering she’s Beyoncé’s mom, we’re not at all surprised.
Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]