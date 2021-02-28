Custom brands need more money to keep operating – WWD





Less than three months after the release of Chapter 11, Tailored Brands is back in the market looking for additional funding. The retailer, which owns Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A Bank and Moores in Canada, emerged from bankruptcy as a private company in early December, but is now seeking some $ 75 million to continue operating, according to documents filed in the Southern District of Texas last week. The trust that continues to make its way through bankruptcy court holds some of the equity in the company. According to an emergency bankruptcy court hearing notice, Tailored Brands Inc. “experienced unanticipated declines in business” in December 2020 and early 2021, resulting in the company underperforming against the financial projections on which its Chapter 11 reorganization plan was based. “ As a result, the company determined that it needed to secure additional funding of $ 75 million by early March, according to the newspapers. In consultation with its advisors, PJT Advisors and AlixPartners, it has been determined that Silver Point Capital LP, one of its existing lenders and largest shareholder, will provide $ 25 million to the outgoing senior term loan and 50 million dollars secured on a subordinate basis, the newspapers said. This loan would convert to equity within three years at $ 1 per share. The loan is expected to close this week, according to published reports, subject to bankruptcy court approval. The trustee in the bankruptcy case, after analyzing the performance of the company since its release from Chapter 11 in December, “believes that the company needs additional funding to survive the pandemic. The trustee believes that some of the losses suffered in recent months may be permanent and do not only reflect a temporary change in demand. And without the additional loan, it “would likely lead to another restructuring process, exposing the company to potential liquidation risk.” Despite this, the proposed loan was postponed. In a letter to the court, creditor Yosef Magid asked the court to dismiss the petition and “force debtors back to Chapter 11” because the agreement “would significantly alter the terms of the confirmation plan”, which represents essentially a 73% sale of the business to “an insider”, and there are no competing offers at Silver Point. Tailored Brands isn’t the only retailer to have gone bankrupt in the wake of the pandemic. JC Penney Co. Inc., Neiman Marcus Inc. and others also filed Chapter 11 last year. But due to Tailored Brands’ focus on tailored clothing, it was particularly hit as its physical stores were closed due to lockdowns, men avoided suits for casual wear for work from home, and weddings, balls and other events have all been canceled. In bankruptcy, the company wiped $ 686 million in debt off its balance sheet, closed some 500 stores, and negotiated a $ 430 million asset loan facility, $ 365 million exit loan, and $ 75 million. dollars in cash from a new credit facility. Tailored Brands did not immediately respond to requests for comment.







