Dan Levy chooses clothes that say something this awards season





At Tonights 78th Annual Golden Globes, Fan Favorite Schitts Creek leads the field with five nominations, including for best television musical or comedy series. Co-creator and star Dan Levy, who played David Rose on the hit show, is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the television category. This year’s recognition from the Globes ends the six-season series on a high note. Schitts Creek is recognized, it’s a testament to our amazing cast and crew who have worked so hard over the past six years, says Levy. It’s completely surreal to look back and see how far this tiny little show from Canada has come. Like many nominees and presenters, Levy will be tuned in from his home for tonight’s event, and says he’s going to pop a bottle of champagne, open my laptop and watch with my dog ​​who, let’s be. honest, is the real price of the night, he said. But staying home won’t stop Levy from celebrating with a striking fashion look, with or without a red carpet. There was something fun about dressing around the house, maybe because I spent much of the year in sweatpants, Levy says. Anyway, I really appreciated having an excuse to put on something shiny, if only for myself and my computer screen. With the help of his stylist, Erica Cloud, Levy chose a bright yellow Valentino suit with a sequined top and matching metallic shoes. The outfit first appeared in the Spring 2021 couture collection, the first time the Italian brand had done men’s tailoring. Levy says they were both instantly wowed by the look, sending each other the exact same screenshots the moment he walked down the trail. [Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli] infuses this contagious joy and emotion into the clothes he creates, so much so that it’s virtually impossible not to embody that spirit when you wear them, says Levy. He found it perfect for a Zoom appearance like the Globes. It was just like the perfect balance between formal and casual, party and casual, refined but no-frills, he says. And the color! Lemon? Lemon? Whatever you wanted to call it, it was the best that menswear has to offer: making statements, without taking yourself too seriously.







