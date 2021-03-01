South Carolina Gamecocks defeat Clemson in Walk-Off mode





For the second day in a row, Clemson lost a one-set walk-off game, and on both days it was Andrew Eyster who produced the winning move for South Carolina. Eyster’s two-out RBI single at center-right in the bottom of the ninth gave South Carolina an 8-7 victory on Saturday at Founder’s Park. The win takes the Gamecocks Season Series for the second time in the past three seasons. Ty Olenchuk took the start for Clemson and for the second week in a row turned into an impressive outing. The rookie allowed 2 runs on 4 hits on 4.1 IP, while striking out 6 and walking none. The Tigers hit first, scoring a point at the top of the first on an RBI brace from James Parker. South Carolina would equalize at one in the third on a Wes Clark solo homerun, their first of two long balls of the day. The second was a two-runner shot in the fifth that gave the Gamecocks a 5-3 lead. “We were able to beat him (Clark),” said head coach Monte Lee. “We had him with two hits in a few bats and we just didn’t shoot a two-strike for him. I think that was the key. We couldn’t put him out of the way. when we got him on the ropes. “ Clemson would take a 7-5 lead in the seventh, placing four runs on just three singles, but South Carolina responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, tying the score at seven. “I didn’t throw as well as we would like outside the box,” said Lee. “The first two players to come out didn’t make a couple of plays there in the seventh inning that cost us, but good teams like South Carolina capitalize when you make mistakes.” The Tigers had chances early in the ninth. Parker reached on an error to start the inning and a batter later rookie Alex Urban made a single giving the Clemson runners first and second with one out. Regan Reid then reportedly punched in the choice of a defender, putting the runners in the corners with two down, but Max Wagner then flew to the right to end the threat. “They came out victorious today, but a tough loss for us,” said Lee. “So I have to get better, I have to be healthy, and you know, everything will be fine.” Clemson drops to 3-2 this season and will host the next East Tennessee State on Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The first launch is scheduled for 4 p.m. The Tigers and Gamecocks will play the third and final game of their regular season series on May 11 at Clemson.







