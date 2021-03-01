Kiernan Shipka wears her dress 10 years ago at the 2021 Golden Globes





Kiernan Shipka has rummaged through her closet for her 2021 Golden Globes look and her choice might totally surprise you. Follow in his footsteps Mad Men Onscreen mom, January Jones, Kiernan decided to try on her 2011 Golden Globes gown. Earlier today, January posted pictures of herself wearing the iconic red Versace gown again. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Kiernan, who starred in the iconic AMC series throughout her seven seasons as Sally Draper, was only 11 when she first wore it, so the dress is truly a blast from the past. “Hey @januaryjones, heard we were putting on our Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago,” she wrote on Instagram with photos of her and January. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Papo d’Anjo’s burgundy dress offers us The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina vibe thanks to his color and collar, so it looks like Kiernan was totally designed to play this character in the future. January had fun with her former daughter on screen, commenting, “And are you still in good shape in the dress?” At first glance, she certainly still does, but she might have to be a little more careful than the first time she wore it as she is much taller now. Janvier also reposted the photo on her Instagram Stories with a heart-eyed emoji showing she totally approves of the look. januaryjonesInstagram While she might not be walking the Golden Globes red carpet this year, Kiernan still managed to give us an iconic look again.

Tamara fuentes

Entertainment editor

Tamara Fuentes is the editor-in-chief of Seventeen and covers celebrity news, pop culture, television, movies, music and books.

