Men’s 2021 Golden Globes style includes Avante Garde platforms and suits – Footwear News





Celebrities served up countless incredible fashion moments at the 2021 Golden Globes, even those who were in attendance from their homes. This year, the main trends in menswear have been to move away from traditional black and white tuxedos and leather laces with edgy suits and wedge shoes, allowing the biggest names in television and film to experiment with color, texture and structure. Topping the list was Dan Levy, who had a monochromatic moment in a yellow-green Valentino suit. For an added touch, the “Schitt’s Creek” star layered the look with a sequined turtleneck and metallic platform oxfords.

CREDIT: Credit: Lewis Mirrett Leslie Odom, Jr. Related Dressed in head-to-toe mauve, the “One Night In Miami” star wore a brightly colored suit by Valentino. Styled by Avo Yermagyan, he layered a lime green mock neck shirt top under his white dress shirt, giving a modern twist to the traditional masculine look. To tie the outfit together, Odom, Jr. wore black lace-up platform oxfords.

CREDIT: Credit: Phoebe Joaquin Another star who proved that monochrome and awards go hand in hand was Tahir Rahim, who listened to the Paris show wearing an elegant double-breasted navy blue suit from Louis Vuitton. Adding an element of sophistication with a black mock neck top underneath, the “The Mauritanian” star opted for black leather boots instead of traditional dress shoes.

CREDIT: Credit: Naj Jamai Josh O’Connor, who channeled his royal counterpart, Prince Charles, in a dapper monochrome Loewe suit, gathered the stylish men of the Golden Globes. Successfully combining runway and retro, the ‘The Crown’ star ensemble featured vintage-inspired details, starting with the white lapel of the black suit jacket. Paired with white pants, he wore the contrasting suit with a crepe dress shirt with a stand-up collar, which had a high-fashion, scarf-like silhouette, and black croc moccasins.

CREDIT: Credit: William Waterworth at MICHELE FILOMENO Click through the gallery to see more looks from this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

