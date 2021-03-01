Lily Collins wears asymmetrical dress at the 2021 Golden Globes





Surprise Emily in Paris Golden Globe nominee Lily Collins hit the shelves with a big fashion moment at tonight’s bicoastal awards ceremony. The 31-year-old actress opted to wear a colorful asymmetrical dress, channeling old Hollywood with her curls and bold lipstick. The look was a wink at her Emily in Paris characters A whimsical and colorful wardrobe, with a vintage vibe that also nodded at her Mank character, Rita Alexander. Collins’ look was first seen on the Golden Globes airing. The actress has yet to share a full photo of the look: NBC Collins was shortlisted for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series for her work as Emily in the hit Netflix series, but lost to Catherine O’Hara, who won for her work on Schitt Creek. Emily in Paris himself has a nod from the best musical or comedy tv series and the Collins film Mank has six nominations, including one for best dramatic film. When her appointment was announced on February 3, Collins shared an Instagram expressing her joy at her inclusion. “I tried to share the excitement with @redforddog, but it might still be too early for him …” she wrote. “So honored to be nominated for a Golden Globe! I shine both for my family @emilyinparis (my first project as a producer!) – and for the amazing team @mank. What a wild morning! Ecstatic and grateful doesn’t even begin to cut it … “ This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Collins spoke to Deadline in February on why she believes Emily in Paris resonated so much with viewers (and apparently the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, to the indignation of some people). “Emilie allows for a sense of adventure, ”Collins said. “There is the aesthetic of the fact that you are able to get lost in another country… That sense of adventure, I think we all crave more than ever. [during the coronavirus pandemic]. “ She also reflected on the future of Emily’s love life – and how nothing really gets sorted out – in the upcoming season 2. “I don’t know what they’re writing right now, but I thinks it would be a bit early for Emily to lock something, “Collins admitted.” I think she’s still exploring the prospects. Honestly, I think Emily doesn’t even know [what will happen], and that’s the beauty of the way they write the show. She has yet to find all the qualities she may be looking for. But that being said, there is this connection with [her neighbor] Gabriel, but now she has [her friend and Gabriel’s girlfriend] Camille in this love triangle, so I think there are still experiences to be had, adventures to be had, and she always finds herself. Alyssa Bailey

News and Strategy Writer

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

