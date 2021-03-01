4 spring outfits for men 2021

It’s hard to think about the future right now, especially what you’ll be wearing next season when life has been a big blur in the same pair of sweatpants. And as we begin to see a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, thanks to the vaccine rollout, which must tell when we will get back to “normal.” Chances are, you won’t be shaking the dust off your suits and ties anytime soon (unless you flexing hard for your big vaccination moment), but dressing in casual yet stylish spring outfits seems like the right way for men to kick off the warm season with the hopes of having fun days socializing.

If you are planning to invest in some spring clothing this season, consider simple and comfortable styles of men’s clothing that have the versatility to be worn in a variety of ways, giving you the most bang for your buck. We’re not saying you need a whole new wardrobe, but putting effort into your daily spring cuts can be a major confidence factor in your reintegration into society. When we look good, we feel good – it’s that simple. So, find the joy of discovering fresh spring fashions, from sturdy outfits that will make you feel like a badass, to fine men’s clothing that still offers enough comfort that you don’t miss out on your loungewear (although there is nothing wrong with wearing stylish pajamas (on Sundays).

Below, you’ll find some easy-to-try spring outfit ideas for men. Take out the styling elements you love and forget about the rest. These looks are just easy style equations to make you feel like yourself again and hopefully lift your spirits after a really tough year (you deserve it). Maybe taking a moment to think about the exciting possibilities of the near future is just what you need.

Transition weather threads

Let’s get into the spring season by styling your comfortable gear to beat the April showers with a little polish. The key to a cool hoodie flex is layering it under a sleek trench coat or Mac coat, which is one of the biggest trends in fashion. the spring 2021 fashion shows. More structured military clothing is less stuffy when paired with the ease of your comfy hoodie.

Don’t be afraid of tailored pants, guys. There are plenty of stylish, fitted pants on the market with a heavy dose of stretch – Rhone is one of our favorites. To keep your look elevated when hiking through puddles, consider a Chelsea boot with a spiked sole. Chelsea boots are always on trend, but Koio’s hybrid combat boots are super light and water resistant, making them an ideal choice for comfort and protection from the elements.

And for your other accessories, add fun pops of color – they’ll brighten up your mood and shape. While some guys will continue to work remotely into the spring, take advantage of the warmer days ahead by investing in a backpack that will protect your laptop, so you can finally work away from the living room couch.

Outdoor adventurer

Speaking of head for warmer days, the outdoor season is approaching. Take a hike, plan a weekend nature getaway, or just hike the trail in your local park – just enjoy the well-earned time outdoors after this brutal winter.

Water resistant and durable gear is essential for this spring outfit idea, but that doesn’t mean you have to dress like Paddington Bear. With the right pair of GORE-TEX trail running shoes on your feet, a wind resistant anorak over your everyday t-shirt, and flexible utility pants with tons of pockets for small gear, your look offers all the function. which you need to feel comfortable for hours in the desert. Top it off with a cool, Captain planet– Approved drawstring hat that helps fundraise for climate change research, so we can enjoy many more outdoor seasons to come.

The jump

No, your eyes are not playing tricks on you – it is indeed a combination, and it has nothing to do with the 2017 cheese rompers. Luxury designers, like Isabel funny, have adopted the jumpsuit for Spring 2021 as an easy on-and-off style flex for those weird times when you don’t want to think twice about your outfit for the day. All you need is your jumpsuit, a comfy layered T-shirt underneath (which can be considered optional if you’re looking to show off a bust), and some classic accessories to tie it all together – oh, and forget not your mask!

Top level sweats

Okay, we’re not giving up the hoodie life just yet, but there is a way to style your sweatpants to take them to stylish new heights. For example, incorporate fresh spring trends into the mix, like cargo pockets and paint-splashed details, as seen in the Dior spring 2021 men’s collection. These ruggedly designed keys provide a nice contrast to the polished metal accents. To complete your next-level sweatshirt game, add a denim chore jacket for a cool layered look and step out in the comfy Birkenstock Bostons, a favorite shoe style for modern style icons like Jason Momoa. Whether you’re just shopping around town or meeting your brothers to watch the game, you’ll feel right at home without looking sloppy or like you’re trying too hard.

Wallace & Barnes Heritage Fleece Painter Sweatshirt Todd Snyder Cargo Track Pants Buck Mason Denim Work Jacket Ray-Ban Aviator Silver Sunglasses Roxanne Assoulin High Tide Wave Bracelet Birkenstock Boston Shearling

