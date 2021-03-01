Anya Taylor-Joy wears a Dior dress at the 2021 Golden Globes





Anya Taylor-Joy chose a Golden Globes gown destined to be a star for one of the biggest nights of her career. The 24-year-old actress appeared on screen wearing a green Dior Haute Couture gown and over $ 1 million in diamonds from Tiffany & Co. (To be exact, Taylor-Joy wore a platinum pendant and diamonds of $ 195,000, platinum and diamond earrings of $ 1,500,000, and a platinum and diamond ring of $ 130,000.) Stylist Law Roach shared behind-the-scenes footage of her look coming together on her Instagram: This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Taylor-Joy has two major personal nominations tonight: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Emma and Best Actress in a Mini-Series or Television Film for The queen’s gambit. Additionally, The queen’s gambit is nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Made-for-Television Movie. Shortly after her Golden Globe nominations were announced, Taylor-Joy spoke to Deadline in an interview about the potential of The queen’s gambit to have a second season. “It’s so surreal and very wonderful that people want a second season, because we never thought about it, there was no discussion about it,” Taylor-Joy said. “That said, never say ‘never’ in Hollywood.” She also spoke candidly about the impact of the critically acclaimed series on her career, noting that the coronavirus pandemic had distorted the effects slightly. “It’s really weird because I’ve been immune to it all because of the nature of the times we live in,” she said. “I understand on a cerebral level, but on a physical level I have been quite calm. What makes me happiest is that every year I spend at work I fall more in love with what I’m doing, and I’m more certain I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing, and that’s right. where I want to be. I think there was a part of me, especially from what others were saying around me like “ if you keep working this way you’re going to burn yourself out, you’re going to get jaded, you’re not going to. I really don’t like what you do anymore ”, and I see it as the opposite. I am more and more fascinated by what I do, I am more and more eager to push the limits and I want to test myself more. Alyssa Bailey

News and Strategy Writer

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

