Golden Globes 2021: the best watches and jewelry





Photo: @ ellefanning / Instagram By Brian Cheong It doesn’t matter that this is largely a virtual event; the stars were all decked out in their best for the first big show of the new hollywood awards season. So what have the stars accessorized with their tailoring? Find out here: Bulletins Sign up for our newsletters to receive all of our best stories. Bulletins You have successfully subscribed The nominee for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, Fanning, dazzles a Gucci dress she teamed with Fred Leighton jewelry. The Gambit star was an emerald vision in her Dior Haute Couture down, paired with elegant Tiffany & Co.

The stewardess star is all glamor in Oscar de la Renta and Harry Winston jewelry. British actor from The crown sports a Bulgari Octo Finissimo Automatic on his wrist. The radiant Netflix actress Mank shines in her Oscar de la Renta dress paired with a Jaeger-LeCoultre high jewelry watch and Forevermark jewelry. Representing the legendary Billie Holiday on The United States vs. Billie Holiday enhanced Andra Day’s style play that has appeared in Chanel from head to toe, including Brins de Diamanta earrings and Coco Crush mini rings. Emma Corrin has proven to be as avant-garde as the late Princess Diana (whom she plays in The Crown) in her Miu Miu dress and Cartier jewelry. To complete her dramatic Molly Goddard dress, the Bridgerton star chose De Beers jewelry. Scroll down to the IG post above for a close up of the bling. See also: Bridgerton: Up close with Nicola Coughlan who portrayed Penelope Featherington “It was just like the perfect balance between formal and casual, party and casual, refined but no frills,” he said. Vogue.com of her superb Valentino costume for the Golden Globes. “And the color! Lemon? Lemon? Whatever your name, it was the best menswear has to offer: making statements, without taking yourself too seriously. For bling, the famous Schitt Creek star donned an equally daring Cartier watch and jewelry. Clearly one of the best dressed women at the awards show, Cynthia Erivo chose Wempe jewelry to embellish her spectacular Valentino Couture dress. See also: Golden Globes 2021: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler open awards with first Bicoastal ceremony







