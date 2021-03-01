Fashion Globes: How to Create Red Carpet Moments at a Virtual Gala

Los Angeles (AFP)

With the stars mostly at home or in hotel rooms for Sunday’s Golden Globes due to pandemic restrictions, what is typically one of Hollywood’s biggest red carpet nights has certainly been denied. ‘part of its glamor.

But A-listers have created the fashion buzz nonetheless, donning their designer dresses and suits for their Zoom close-ups – and for a few carefully staged publicity shots that are quickly catching on on social media.

“We won’t have the roaring crowds, we won’t have thousands of flash bulbs,” said Brad Goreski, who dressed contestant Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), during a pre-panel discussion. -gala organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press. Association.

But there is a bright side: for Goreski, “there are definitely things we can put our clients in” that they wouldn’t normally wear on a long night out involving car rides, standing, eating. have a meal and make media appearances.

“We can be a little more imaginative this year.”

Avo Yermagyan, who works with actor Leslie Odom Jr, nominated for his performance in Regina King’s “One Night in Miami”, said it was “important to be aware of the tone of what we’re putting out there and to be aware of the fact that people face real struggles. “

But Yermagyan noted that being sensitive didn’t mean being flippant.

“This year the stakes are much higher – there’s been kind of a void with no mat, so there will be a lot of eyes on those rugs,” he said.

Nominee Carey Mulligan – a favorite to win a Globe for Best Actress in a Dramatic Film for her scorching work in the revenge thriller “Promising Young Woman” – opted for understated chic in a flowing pink dress and tousled hair.

“This is my first virtual red carpet. It’s the first time I’ve worn heels in 18 months, I think,” Mulligan told E! television.

Contestant Elle Fanning, who starred as Catherine the Great in the TV series “The Great,” also opted for an ethereal look in a pale blue-green Gucci goddess dress with jeweled suspenders, her hair wrapped up. in a simple bun.

And Amanda Seyfried, who stars in “Mank,” paid homage to the subject of the movie “Citizen Kane” by wearing an Oscar de la Renta coral off-the-shoulder gown adorned with rosebud spray and long wavy Old Hollywood hair. .

– ‘Able to cheat’ –

Stylist Sophie Lopez, who works with actress named Kate Hudson (“Music”), revealed a bit of backstage red carpet magic in the pandemic era: “We are capable of cheating in a way that we couldn’t if it was. a face-to-face event. “

The adjustment of dresses via Zoom is not the easiest. Not perfect? No problem – the webcam only shows so much, and the vast majority of stars don’t walk anywhere.

“If the fit isn’t quite right, we can cheat it from behind. We can pin things up,” Lopez revealed. “We don’t have to worry about people tripping over their hemlines.”

Of course, the fit is often perfect.

King, one of three women nominated for Best Director, stunned in a sculptural asymmetrical black and silver Louis Vuitton gown and sleek hair.

“I feel good for the ladies,” she told NBC.

Of course, not everyone has gone for the glamor of the black tie.

Nominee Jared Leto posted a Globes look on Instagram – a comfy navy cable-knit turtleneck sweater and long flowing locks. He later beamed from the mountains of Nevada, in a tan shirt and jacket with a giant flower pin.

Ilaria Urbinati, stylist for double nominee Sacha Baron Cohen, said his ensemble would be “less” there “” than usual because “he’s sitting in his living room” under quarantine in Australia.

Baron Cohen, who wore a bright blue suit for last year’s Globes, was more low-key on Sunday in a blue-gray three-piece set, no tie – seen on his wife actress Isla Fisher’s Instagram feed.

