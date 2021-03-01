People love Jeff Daniels not bothering to dress for the Golden Globes





People took to social media to congratulate Jeff Daniels for not dressing up for the 2021 Golden Globes Awards. The 66-year-old actor was nominated against Bryan Cranston for Your Honor, Hugh Grant for Cancellation, Ethan Hawke for The good Lord bird and Mark Ruffalo for I know this to be true. Although many of the nominees were dressed for the occasion, Jeff appeared to be sitting in his spare bedroom wearing a casual flannel shirt. Comfort is key these days, isn’t it – who can blame it? Twitter immediately did what Twitter does best and the memes started targeting Jeff’s occasional setup. One of them wrote: “I respect that Jeff Daniels I literally just got up from dinner and zoomed in and I’m going back to eat now. “ Another added: “Jeff Daniels sitting in a very casual little room in zoom mode during the Golden Globes is the most relatable thing I have ever seen. “ I bet Jeff Daniels didn’t even tell his wife he was nominated. “Where are you going?” “I have a Zoom meeting for work very soon back in ten” pic.twitter.com/GyYj92mzzA – Nate Adams: coming soon: # SXSW21 (@TheOnlyCritic) March 1, 2021 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Someone else commented: “A real actor like Jeff Daniels knows that true talent isn’t measured by the number of rewards you earn, but by the number of doors you have in your spare bedroom. “ It wasn’t just Jeff Daniels either, people also took the opportunity to tear up Jason Sudeikis who accepted a Golden Globe Award with a hoodie. Sudeikis won the award for best performance by an actor in a television series for musical or comedy.







