Wiedmer: Golf pays tribute to fashionable Tiger

They were everywhere Sunday afternoon at the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession, all those PGA Tour golfers in red shirts and black pants. Sadly, the man who made this fashion jumpsuit famous for Sunday’s golf outfit wasn’t one of them, the legendary Tiger Woods confined to a Los Angeles hospital bed as he tried to recover from Career threatening injuries sustained in an SUV crash last Tuesday.

Still, the move was pretty cool, and certainly well deserved, for any golfer as Arnold Palmer did as much to boost golf’s attractiveness and financial power on the world stage as Eldrick “Tiger” Woods did.

For most of the past 15 years, Woods has played golf, for better or for worse, but mostly for good. No, he probably won’t surpass Jack Nicklaus’ 18 majors record, which once seemed a certainty. Although he reached No.15 with his unexpected win at the 2019 Masters, Woods’ lingering back problems and advanced age (45) had already seemed to cut that possibility off even before suffering multiple fractures to his leg. last week.

Beyond that, his personal issues of infidelity and driving under the influence have long ago tarnished his once carefully constructed and controlled image as some sort of golf cyborg, obsessed with golf and golf only.

It’s here that an old quote from his late father Earl, a serial philanderer, cannot be ignored. Papa Woods said in 2001: “A woman can be a deterrent to a good game of golf. At Tiger’s level, finite problems could destroy him.”

Of course, the woman did not destroy it. However, the Mistresses did quite a bit of damage, as well as injuries and accidents, and maybe, perhaps, the price of fame in today’s celebrity-obsessed world, 24 hours a day. 24 and 7 days a week.

Another quote from Dad to consider: “You can’t have both. You can’t have fire, intensity, competitiveness, and aggression if you don’t get high.”

AP Photo by Phelan M. Ebenhack / Rory McIlroy on the 17th green during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession on Sunday in Bradenton, Florida.

No one has ever had it both ways. Life has a way of humbling you, of revealing your worst weaknesses as well as your greatest strengths. So Tiger fell, stood up again, then suffered the cruelest fall last week in what appears to be an accident.

Still, a story told by former professional caddy and current ESPN analyst Michael Collins might also explain why we should all be doing all we can for Woods’ recovery and return.

Appearing on ESPN, Collins recalled a conversation with great golfer Paul Azinger about the change at Woods in recent years. In the old days, Azinger would have told Collins, “Tiger was uncomfortable (on the course) if you were comfortable with him. Now he is uncomfortable if you are not. comfortable with him. “

So on Sunday in Bradenton, Fla., A lot of the guys whose paychecks are much more comfortable due to Tiger’s impact on golf got comfortable in red shirts and black pants. What happened at the Puerto Rico Championship – a PGA Tour event played opposite the World Golf Championship in Florida – was equal to that tribute, if not more, where the entire field team from this course was dressed in red shirts and black pants. To borrow a replica of ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, it could have been the best sporting moment I’ve seen all day.

Nobody is perfect. Not Woods. Not the late Kobe Bryant. Not Tom Brady. (Well, maybe Brady, or maybe he just has better spin specialists.) But life is about evolving, changing, recognizing and erasing your imperfections rather than constantly drawing attention to your perfections.

Which brings us to Max Homa, who won the Genesis Invitational last week in Los Angeles, with tournament host Woods presenting him with the trophy.

On Saturday night, Homa apparently took to social media to say he would honor Woods by trying to play his best in the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship (he finished 22nd behind winner Collin Morikawa). Sadly, that didn’t include her wearing a red shirt due to her clothing sponsorships, which apparently got her scolded on social media.

Understandably tired of criticism, Homa finally wrote, in part, the following: “I love Tiger more than you guys. Promise. Listen to an interview from last week. Red and black don’t prove it. An attempt at it. of a lifetime to imitate his. approach to the game. “

Anyone who isn’t comfortable with this should make all of us uncomfortable.



Mark Wiedmer

Contact Mark Wiedmer [email protected] Follow him on twitter@TFPWeeds.