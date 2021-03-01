Jeff Daniels Hosts Men’s Casual Dress Up Party at Golden Globes





Among the many delights of Sunday’s remote Golden Globes, one of our favorites is to take a peek into the less than glamorous and real lives of our favorite actors. Like, say, 66-year-old Jeff Daniels choosing to show up on Zoom wearing a flannel shirt while moving around from what looked like his computer room in the basement. Daniels had been nominated for Best Actor in a Television Movie for “The Comey Rule” and didn’t win the award, but he did win our hearts: “Jeff Daniels broadcasting live from ‘the computer room’,” comedian Matt Buechele wrote. Fans loved it: Looks like he just returned from his sidewalk pickup dinner. Jon Wirt (@jon_wirt) March 1, 2021 “Looks like he just came home from his curbside pickup dinner,” a tweet joked. “Hey Jeff – do you want to move some of that garbage out of the room before it goes live on national television?” “Ehhh … let’s just throw a blanket on it.” Dan White (@atdanwhite) March 1, 2021 Comedian Dan White envisioned a conversation: “Hey Jeff, do you want to get some of that garbage out of the room before it goes live on national television?” “Ehhh … let’s just throw a blanket on it.” Daniels himself tweeted about his appearance, writing: “Congratulations to Mark Ruffalo and a special thank you to #Golden Globes for making it possible for me to fulfill a lifelong dream of going to an awards show wearing Carhartt.” Daniels wasn’t the only actor who kept things low-key and super casual. Jason Sudeikis, 45, winner of the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy award for “Ted Lasso,” sported a white tie-dye hoodie as he browsed through his acceptance speech: After accepting his prize, Variety reported that Sudeikis explained the hoodie’s origins to reporters, claiming it came from its sister’s dance studio and training space, Forward Space, in New York City. “I believe in the product as much as the message,” said the actor. “I had a plethora of hoodies of a plethora of things that I believe in and support. This one feels most appropriate to me.” And who could forget Bill Murray, 70, who donned a super colorful, trippy Hawaiian shirt and lifted a martini from someone’s backyard. (Maybe his?) “Bill Murray remains an absolute legend,” wrote sports writer Zack Rosenblatt. Murray had been nominated for Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Film for “On the Rocks”, although he did not win the award. But you know what? Whether they won a Golden Globe or not, we think all of these guys won something in our hearts. After a year of staying home and zooming in everywhere, we have no problem putting aside fancy evening wear for a ceremony. Well done and martinis to all!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos