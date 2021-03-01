First Look at Farfetch’s Tmall Store – WWD





LONDON – Farfetch’s mega partnership with Alibaba and Compagnie Financière Richemont was unveiled on Monday, adding a buffet of options for fashion lovers in China. It includes 3,500 brands such as Loewe, Off-White, Comme Des Garçons, Thom Browne, Versace, Theory, Jimmy Choo, Pomellato, Jacquemus and Self-Portrait, 95% of which did not have their own store on Tmall. The store is in the Taobao ecosystem and a simple search for Farfetch, or “fafaqi” its Chinese name, leads to the site. After several weeks of gradual launch, the online marketplace has gathered more than 24,700 fans. The landing page features a promotional video and campaigns featuring Chinese actress Song Zu’er and actor Fei Qiming at the top, with a small envelope at the bottom that encourages users to sign up to earn a change. free order. Members of Farfetch’s Chinese community called Kangmiti also showcase their personal mix and match with items featured in the launch. Like most Tmall stores, Farfetch has placed an emphasis on opening promotions. On Monday, there was 15% off all week long, which could be combined with another deal to receive a Dyson hairdryer when you spend more than 12,999 renminbi, or $ 1,966. Plus, Tuesday through Thursday, anyone who bought more than 4,999 renminbi, or $ 756, will receive a tote bag with the Farfetch logo on it. From March 5 to 8, anyone who buys more than 7,999 renminbi, or $ 1,209, in the first hour of the day will earn Apple AirPods. The platform also offers an option to purchase 12-month interest-free installments through Ant Group’s Huabei service. The site also posts fashion content that highlights the seasonal changes with items from emerging brands such as Craig Green, Y / Project, Paria Farzaneh, Marie Serre and Simone Rocha, and highlights the personal choices of Chinese celebrities. Off-White’s Home 2.0 capsule, which includes logo throws, pillows, tea sets, jugs, pajamas and an ashtray, also made its global debut with the grand opening of Farfetch’s Tmall. The most expensive item is a pair of David Morris diamond earrings, which are priced at 3.9 million renminbi, or $ 596,456. While a reworked Birkin bag by artist Jay Ahr is the site’s most expensive accessory, at 348,125 renminbi, or $ 52,655. Thom Browne’s sheepskin coat and Philipp Plein’s sequined and studded biker jacket are the most expensive men’s and women’s clothing, at 218,100 renminbi, or $ 32,988 and 147,355 renminbi, or $ 22,288. , respectively. While there are plenty of jaw-dropping pieces from Zuhair Murad, Rick Owens, Marchesa, and Oscar de la Renta, the best-selling items are on the lower end of the price. Marine Serre’s moon top is the most popular item. Some 22 pieces were sold for 1,350 renminbi, or $ 204, or 45% cheaper than other luxury fashion sites. Next come Marni’s tote bags, Adidas sneakers in collaboration with Hyke and the Ami Paris logo polo shirt. José Neves, founder, president and CEO of the company told WWD earlier that the Tmall store “will be a slower build than some people expect”, and it will be a learning curve for him and his 500 employees. Greater China to “test, fail and learn” while navigating a new shopping ecosystem.







