Fashion
Best Fashion of the Golden Globes 2021
From their homes, offices and hotel rooms across the world, Hollywood stars and talents have taken a break from their sweatpants, dresses and other comfy attire. They dressed up for the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.
For the bicoastal awards ceremony, Laverne Cox, Cynthia Erivo, Amanda Seyfried and others presented their best Sunday on television as the winners were announced from the Rainbow Room in New York and the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
Perhaps the exception was Jason Sudeikis, who wore a tie-dye hoodie. He wore it for a good cause: to support his sisters’ dance studio. (From Sunday evening, the hoodie was exhausted.)
From London hours before the Globes, promising young woman star Carey Mulligan told E! Entertainment Live from E! show that the occasion was the first time she wore heels in months. This is my first virtual red carpet, she said, wearing a Prada draped dress in light color.
You certainly wouldn’t know from her designer dress, only a part of which could be seen on screen. And you could say the same for dozens of other stars who showed up in custom dresses and dresses and high-end jewelry for one of the first big awards of 2021.
If you missed it, here’s a chance to admire some of the most notable looks from the Golden Globes. (Alternatively, visit their Instagram and Twitter feeds for behind the scenes and other moments.)
Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee
Margot Robbie
Jason Sudeikis
White room
Laverne Cox
Elle Fanning
Leslie Odom Jr.
Amanda Seyfried
Julia garner
Cynthia Erivo
Regina king
Christian slater
Kaley cuoco
Angela Bassett
Kate hudson
HER
Kyra Sedgwick
Tiffany haddish
Salma hayek
And Levy
