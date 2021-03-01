Best Fashion of the Golden Globes 2021

Connect with us

From their homes, offices and hotel rooms across the world, Hollywood stars and talents have taken a break from their sweatpants, dresses and other comfy attire. They dressed up for the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

For the bicoastal awards ceremony, Laverne Cox, Cynthia Erivo, Amanda Seyfried and others presented their best Sunday on television as the winners were announced from the Rainbow Room in New York and the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Perhaps the exception was Jason Sudeikis, who wore a tie-dye hoodie. He wore it for a good cause: to support his sisters’ dance studio. (From Sunday evening, the hoodie was exhausted.)

From London hours before the Globes, promising young woman star Carey Mulligan told E! Entertainment Live from E! show that the occasion was the first time she wore heels in months. This is my first virtual red carpet, she said, wearing a Prada draped dress in light color.

You certainly wouldn’t know from her designer dress, only a part of which could be seen on screen. And you could say the same for dozens of other stars who showed up in custom dresses and dresses and high-end jewelry for one of the first big awards of 2021.

If you missed it, here’s a chance to admire some of the most notable looks from the Golden Globes. (Alternatively, visit their Instagram and Twitter feeds for behind the scenes and other moments.)

Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee

Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee

Golden Globe Ambassadors Jackson Lee, left, and Satchel Lee in custom Gucci looks at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

(Peter Kramer / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie.

Margot Robbie in Chanel attends the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

(Todd Williamson / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis on a video screen

Appearing casually pandemic in a tie-dye hoodie, Jason Sudeikis, center, accepts the lead actor award in a musical / comedy series for Ted Lasso.

(Christopher Polk / NBC)

White room

White room.

Zuri Hall at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

(Todd Williamson / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox during E! Live entertainment show from E!

Wearing an exceptional dress by Thai Nguyen, Laverne Cox has a conversation on E! Entertainment shows Live from E !, leading up to the 78th Golden Globe Awards broadcast on NBC.

(E! Entertainment)

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning.

From London, Elle Fanning, in a custom Gucci mint green satin dress, appears during E! Live entertainment show from E!

(E! Entertainment)

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr.

From her home in Los Angeles, Leslie Odom Jr. appears during E! Live entertainment show from E!

(E! Entertainment)

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried models her dress.

Wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress, Amanda Seyfried appears on E! Live entertainment show from E!

(E! Entertainment)

Julia garner

Julia Garner.

Prada-clad Julia Garner appears during E! Live entertainment show from E!

(E! Entertainment)

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo wows social media to Valentino at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

(Todd Williamson / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Regina king

Regina King during E! Live entertainment show from E!

Wearing a Louis Vuitton dress, Regina King appears during E! Live entertainment show from E!

(E! Entertainment)

Christian slater

Christian Slater.

Christian Slater in a Canali Black Edition costume attends the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

(Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.)

Kaley cuoco

Christian Slater with Kaley Cuoco in the background.

Christian Slater speaks on stage at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. Candidate Kaley Cuoco is in the background in her Oscar de la Renta gown.

(Peter Kramer / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett.

Dressed in Dolce & Gabbana, Angela Bassett attends the 78th Golden Globe Awards

(Todd Williamson / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Kate hudson

Kate Hudson during E! Entertainment shows E! Live from the red carpet.

Kate Hudson wears Louis Vuitton for E! Live entertainment show from E!

(E! Entertainment)

HER

Singer-songwriter HER

Nominated for original song HER appears during E! Live entertainment show from E!

(E! Entertainment)

Kyra Sedgwick

Kyra Sedgwick arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Kyra Sedgwick arrives at the 78th Golden Globe Awards where she presented an award with her husband Kevin Bacon.

(Todd Williamson / NBC)

Tiffany haddish

Tiffany haddish

Tiffany Haddish in an Alberta Ferretti dress on the red carpet at the 78th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.

(Todd Williamson / NBC)

Salma hayek

A photo of Salma Hayek Pinault.

Salma Hayek Pinault added to the glamorous evening by wearing an Alexander McQueen dress to the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

(Todd Williamson / NBC)

And Levy

Dan Levy in a blazer and turtleneck

Dan Levy in Valentino accepts the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series for Schitts Creek.

(NBC)

