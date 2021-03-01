Fashion
Mira Rajput is a sight to see in a draped minidress for a new shoot, already seen?
- For the shoot of a new commercial, Mira Rajput wore a beautiful draped mini dress with ruffles and a check print. We are a fan of this summery look.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
POSTED ON MARCH 01, 2021, 10:31 am IST
We are all followers of Mira Rajput’s sense of style. The mother of two has a very girl next door vibe that many people find relatable. Whether it’s a classic bikini, a casual outfit, or a modern quirky pleated saree, she knows how to kill in all of them. Mira is also known for her fondness for local brands and is often applauded for this as well.
For a recent photoshoot, she wore a printed mini dress and looked gorgeous. Mira’s white and yellow dress featured a vintage plaid print and a plunging neckline. The elasticated waist cinched in the torso and highlighted its curves. The dress had layers of ruffled pleated curtains at the hem as well as slightly puffed sleeves which added an extra touch to the look.
For her glamor, Mira went for minimal makeup and was seen with just-on-point eyeliner with mascara-laden lashes, slightly blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick. The 26-year-old has pinned the top half of her hair up and left the bottom half wavy down. Mira’s stylist, Delna Nallaseth, shared an image from the set with the caption “@ mira.kapoor in a vintage plaid draped pleated dress by @shopverb for @oleevoil (sic)”.
Mira Rajput is also known for her holistic lifestyle. During the lockdown, she launched her own series on Instagram where she invited professionals from all walks of life and told them about things like yoga, sustainable fashion and clean eating among others for her fans get their questions answered.
Mira has a wardrobe collection worthy of a faint. Check out some of her looks that we love:
What do you think of her fashion sense? Mira Rajput married Shahid Kapoor in July 2015. The couple have two children together: Misha Kapoor (4) and Zain Kapoor (2).
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]