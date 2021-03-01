Mira Rajput is a sight to see in a draped minidress for a new shoot, already seen?

We are all followers of Mira Rajput’s sense of style. The mother of two has a very girl next door vibe that many people find relatable. Whether it’s a classic bikini, a casual outfit, or a modern quirky pleated saree, she knows how to kill in all of them. Mira is also known for her fondness for local brands and is often applauded for this as well.

For a recent photoshoot, she wore a printed mini dress and looked gorgeous. Mira’s white and yellow dress featured a vintage plaid print and a plunging neckline. The elasticated waist cinched in the torso and highlighted its curves. The dress had layers of ruffled pleated curtains at the hem as well as slightly puffed sleeves which added an extra touch to the look.

For her glamor, Mira went for minimal makeup and was seen with just-on-point eyeliner with mascara-laden lashes, slightly blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick. The 26-year-old has pinned the top half of her hair up and left the bottom half wavy down. Mira’s stylist, Delna Nallaseth, shared an image from the set with the caption “@ mira.kapoor in a vintage plaid draped pleated dress by @shopverb for @oleevoil (sic)”.

Mira Rajput is also known for her holistic lifestyle. During the lockdown, she launched her own series on Instagram where she invited professionals from all walks of life and told them about things like yoga, sustainable fashion and clean eating among others for her fans get their questions answered.

Mira has a wardrobe collection worthy of a faint. Check out some of her looks that we love:

What do you think of her fashion sense? Mira Rajput married Shahid Kapoor in July 2015. The couple have two children together: Misha Kapoor (4) and Zain Kapoor (2).

