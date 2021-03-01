Where were the black designers? – WWD

Technical blunders abounded, Jason Sudeikis picked up sweats like us and Emma Corrin wore Miu Miu with a Pierrot necklace and a tear painted on her cheek (at least on Instagram) – a sad but stylish clown for a bittersweet night. Because what is remembered the most from the 2021 Golden Globes is controversy.

And they got stuck in it, because of the abomination of the year 2021 that there isn’t a single black member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association; to the dignity of nominees such as “Emily in Paris” and Kate Hudson in Sia’s panning film “Music” as to whether “Nomadland” was true enough in its portrayal of the dehumanization of work in an Amazon warehouse.

Here’s another one to add to the mix: For all the talk about the lack of diversity and inclusion in HFPA membership, and the Golden Globes snob of every Black-led ensemble film in the cinematic category, he there were very few color designers. depicted on the virtual red carpet. And that’s something that talent could control.

No doubt the main reason is the money at stake. Brands that can dump it on the virtual red carpet, even if not with literal payment for the game, with custom designs, photo teams at home to capture full-length photos and other benefits.

Prada dressed ten for the awards, Gucci in nine, Giorgio Armani in eight, Dior in eight, Valentino in six, Louis Vuitton in five and Chanel in four. Among them, only Vuitton has a color designer at the helm: Virgil Abloh, for men, who has dressed Mark Ruffalo and Tahar Rahim.

Another reason is access. There need to be more black designers outside these big houses, and those who work independently need more access to opportunities, including the red carpet.

Still, in the new era of token, values-driven dress, which was on full display at Biden’s inauguration, it felt like a missed opportunity for stars to say more with their clothes at the Globes, and perhaps to support the emergence on a world stage. Black designers like Kerby Jean-Raymond, Sergio Hudson and Christopher John Rogers, who shouldn’t just be featured at the Black Entertainment Awards. (It’s worth mentioning how amazing it was that the late Cicely Tyson was loyal to designer B. Michael throughout his career, regularly wearing his designs on the red carpet.)

Even Tina Fey has acknowledged the role fashion money plays in the Hollywood awards circuit. “Everyone knows the awards show is all a big red carpet scam to sell more carpets,” she joked in the opening monologue.

So why not challenge this system?

Viola Davis did it, wearing a fabulous red-blue-and-yellow puff-sleeve evening dress made of African Ankara fabric by up-and-coming Los Angeles designer Claude Kameni of Lavie by CK.

“Viola wanted a designer who spoke specifically to her as a black woman,” her stylist Elizabeth Stewart said. Davis wore the Black mark on the July / August cover of Vanity Fair. “In the age of diversity and inclusiveness, we need to rethink the glamor and couture on the red carpet.”

But it is curious to see that more and more stars have not used the fashion spotlight to promote representation, since they have already used it for political purposes, which makes clothing important during the movement. #MeToo as many wore black to the Golden Globes in 2018 in protest, as well as Times Up pins. There was no such thing as this Sunday night (and HPFA’s recognition of the need for greater inclusion was also pretty lame, it has to be said).

There were, however, milestones that deserved to be celebrated.

Trailblazer Regina King was one of three nominated directors. (Chloe Zhang, who won for “Nomadland” and Emerald Fennell were the other two.) The king’s modern Louis Vuitton black draped column dress with a full silhouette of silver and gold sequin embroidery that took 350 hours made her look like to the queen that she is.

“It’s bittersweet,” she said when asked about E! about his appointment. “I hope this is the start of a real change in the recognition of women.”

On the fashion frontier, metallic hardware was one thing, also seen on Kate Hudson’s Vuitton zebra-sequin bodice column dress, which had some punk swagger, and Tiffany Haddish’s sexy chainmail Alberta Ferretti dress. Speaking of embellishment, Susan Kelechi Watson’s fully embroidered blue and white crystal Georges Hobeika cape top and skirt were also fabulous.

There have been a few more notable moments of fashion’s diversity and inclusion, but not by many.

While commenting on E !, Zanna Roberts Rassi wore a fabulous hot pink column dress with a plunging front and off-the-shoulder flare sleeves by Aliette, the label of stylist-turned-designer Jason Rembert.

Zooey Deschanel also supported black fashion talent, Autumn Adeigbo.

While not a nominee, Kiersey Clemons chose a black one-shoulder tight-fitting number with a high leg slit and crystal waist cutout by politically outspoken Prabal Gurung, who is originally from Nepal, and who raised awareness on social media about the rise of racially motivated hate crimes against Asian Americans.

“To be a voice for that the stories and creativity of people of color matter, that our existence matters.… She is willing to generously share her platform with us at this time when the identity and existence of so many marginalized people are threatened or questioned, ”Gurung said. “It is especially meaningful to have her wear our designs at the Golden Globes, where there is an unfortunate history of not recognizing the work of talented black actors and actresses. It’s a movement, not a moment, and it takes small and big steps to move progress forward. “

Amanda Seyfried wore an Oscar de la Renta peach, her shoulders surrounded by a wreath of flowers. The dress was designed by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, who also spoke out against hate crimes against Asians. “I hope moments like these can bring more visibility and showcase the talented work of Asian designers,” Kim said.

Cynthia Erivo chose a neon green Valentino Spring 2021 couture maxi dress that tilted upside down like a teacup as she walked, epitomizing the highlighter trend. Dan Levy wore a cool loose suit in a similar Valentino hue, complete with a sequined turtleneck and silver wedge shoes. It rocked and was the best in men’s wear of the night, aside from Leslie Odom Jr.’s two-tone beige Valentino suit, over a white shirt and an acid green turtleneck.

Besides the flashes of metallic hardware, the warm color made the most of the digital medium. Jo Ellen Pellman was a ray of sunshine in the multi-colored bow tie dress from inauguration designer Jonathan Cohen, and Rosamund Pike a cute puddle of cherry red Molly Goddard tulle. The classic draped bias cut dresses were also standout, courtesy of Prada and Gucci, and made an on-screen impression at the shoulder and neckline.

When it came to the luxury brand’s sartorial derby, it was surprising that Kim Jones, who had just launched her first couture and ready-to-wear collections for Fendi, hadn’t caused a stir. Maybe he’s keen on the Oscars.

If it was refreshing to have Hollywood dressed again, the visuals of Elle Fanning and Shira Haas all dressed in couture and diamonds by themselves in empty hotel rooms halfway around the world were a little sad. Then again, the pandemic is isolating itself, as “Crown” actor Josh O’Connor said in his acceptance speech, it doesn’t matter who you are.