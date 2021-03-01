Saint Mary’s presents new fashion and costume minor, engaging students from diverse backgrounds // The Observer

The college’s drama department introduced a new fashion and costume minor to Belles this semester. Drama teacher and professional design specialist Melissa Bialko led the program and spoke about its creation.

Really lucky in Saint Marys, said Bialko. We have an administration and a culture that is invested in showing students how several fields can inform them about their own chosen field and thanks to that I was able to suggest a fashion and costume minor to my colleagues and write a proposal for this one. The proposal then [went] to the curriculum committee and then [was made] available to students.

Before the creation of the minor, Bialko discovered that students of various disciplines were invested in fashion.

I teach a class called Fashion and Costume Construction, which will be running again next spring, she said. I would say 90% of the students who were in this class weren’t theater or music or dance students who were interested in costumes for a stage performance, they were interested in the fashion aspect.

Bialko explained that the minor would be beneficial both for students who want to use what they have learned in their careers, and for those who just want to take courses based on their personal interests.

We have a number of fashion students and a number of students interested in costumes, she said. I actually found that we already have one that already has her costume company which is really cool She is a minor that would definitely be of use to anyone interested in fashion and costumes just for fun but also Having it on your transcripts and CV will set students apart from other candidates in the job market.

The minor will give relevant information on different aspects of fashion and costume, so that students can be successful after Saint Mary’s.

It is not a fashion merchandising minor. It’s not a minor in fashion design, but we look at the components of it as often as possible because I really want in every opportunity I get to prepare students for their life after Saint Marys, Bialko said. Took each class and approached in a way that educated students interested in fashion or interested in costume.

Bialko noted the minor that’s 13 hour credits drawn from three different buckets. The first requires students to learn the basics of the fashion and costume industry.

The first bucket is a bucket of foundations Fashion and Costume Foundations, Bialko said. So these are things that I think every college student on the planet who wants to get into fashion should know. It’s the fashion ethics, the professional aspects, the soft skills that are really needed and can show an employer that the candidate is superior to other candidates because of their preoccupation with preparation. In the last class of this bucket, students can choose to take fashion and costume history or costume design.

Bialko pointed out that his fashion ethics course can be tailored to the interests of students, making it an individualized learning experience.

What I love about fashion ethics is the first day we discuss the ethical issues that are important to us as a class and then this is what we cover in class throughout. semester, she said. Thus, each fashion ethics class is unique in that the content is different and tailored to the interests of the students taking this course.

She also discussed the importance of learning the history of fashion and costume to understand today’s style trends and its impact on costume design.

The reason the history of fashion and costume matters is that we usually adapt the previous aesthetic to new designs, she said. I think it’s pretty fun to be able to watch what was [in style] and how that influences what is now costume design deals with the whole design process and how we can describe what we wear.

The minor also requires students to apply fashion projects to business classes, Bialko said.

So the reason this commercial bucket is needed is that it educates students about the business and marketing aspects of fashion, she said. Although this is not a fashion class, we ask that when students are allowed to choose topics for their own projects, they orient those projects towards the world of fashion.

Bialko said the last bucket allows students to produce works in an art class.

The last bucket is for the creative and historical arts and it really is the practical bucket, she said. The Creative and Historical Arts Bucket allows a student to actually create something, so that they physically create something, either through a drama class or an art class.

Thinking ahead, Bialko expressed his enthusiasm for creating a fashion major and giving students more options, Bialko is also considering a sustainable fashion concentration.

Students can take a course based on innovative textiles and the science behind it. They could [also] working on some clothing recycling, Bialko said.

Wishing to give students an insight into the intricacy of fashion and costumes, Bialko focuses on the elements of diversity in his classes.

In all of my classes, I emphasize diversity, culture, ethics, ethnicity, all related to fashion and costume, Bialko said. It’s really important to me that we approach content with a commitment to kindness and diversity and looking at how our actions affect others.

Bialko expressed his enthusiasm for the progress students have already made in his lessons.

I’m really already in awe of the students who claimed that they never took a pencil to draw and created these beautiful, proportionate figures, she said. They use their intuition to interpret color and line successfully. I am excited and satisfied with the students who entered this minor.

Sophomore Emma Abrahamian chose the minor out of interest in fashion and to put on a good outfit.

Abrahamian believes the minor will help him achieve his career goals as a makeup artist.

I plan to go to beauty school after college and my big career goal would be to work in Hollywood or Broadway as a makeup artist, Abrahamian said. I would work alongside the costume designers, so this is where I see it useful.

Sophomore Brittany Stewart uses minor courses to create her own major in a sustainable way.

Professor Bialko helped me design my own major, so I’m in the process of putting that together and sending the proposal out, said Stewart. I took a mix of environmental science and fashion classes, added them to art classes, and my senior composition will create my own line.

Ultimately, Stewart wants to combine his love for fashion with his equestrian hobby.

Horse clothing is very expensive, said Stewart. My goal is therefore to create my own line of sustainable equestrian fashion at an affordable price. One thing I’m going to be working on is repurposing these fabrics, repainting them in a safe way that won’t harm the environment, and then creating a line that works well for people working in the industry.

Senior Alexis Mattea wanted to sue the minor because she sees clothes as a way to express her own personality.

I’ve always been interested in fashion and knew I always wanted a career in it after college, Mattea said. I really like to focus on how clothes builds someone and how everyone can express themselves with what they put on their body.

With the classes she took, Mattea says she’s finding out what she wants to do with her career in the field.

It just opened my eyes and I’m going down the path where I know what I want to work in, Mattea said.