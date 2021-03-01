Maryland men’s football not creating enough high-quality scoring chances

The start to the season for the Maryland male footballers has been less than ideal. The Terps sit 0-2 after demoralizing losses to Penn State and Ohio State. While the two games ended in a disheartening way, they describe completely different stories.

An unstable back line, the inability to chain passes together and a slow tempo are just some of the issues the Terps faced during the loss to Penn State. These problems may be expected; Maryland are a lackluster team, so it’s no wonder they struggled to gain a foothold in the game. Realistically, these issues should subside once the young team gets used to playing with each other.

The game against Ohio State saw improvements in most parts of the Terps game. While Maryland still struggled to switch from defense to attack effectively, the team definitely looked more confident at the back. The Terps were even able to weather an early Ohio state storm without giving up any clear chance.

Coach Sasho Cirovskis uses substitutes to highlight this stark contrast. In Game 1, Maryland looked so fragile at the back that Cirovski hooked up left-back Isaac Ngobu in the 25th minute. On Saturday, however, the Marylands coach didn’t feel the need to alternate any of the staff in his back line the entire game until Ben Di Rosa was forced to injure himself within minutes. of the end.

[Maryland mens soccer drops home opener to Ohio State, 1-0]

While the two losses had different narratives, there was one prevalent and telling problem: Teams struggle to create opportunities not only in high volume, but also high quality. The inability to be clinical is an issue that many seasoned teams grapple with and it’s not an issue that can simply be attributed to not being ready for the game.

In both games, Maryland faced opponents more deadly than itself. Penn State managed to get their pressure under control in the early stages of the game at Holuba Hall, scoring a well-worked goal. Shortly thereafter, the Terps won a playoff penalty and failed to capitalize on it with Brayan Padilla missing.

But the Nittany Lions made sure to make them pay off soon after by doubling their lead. Although Maryland managed to score two goals in that loss, those goals came from another penalty and a 30-yard howler. These things cannot be trusted to happen consistently in any given game.

This turned out to be true in the game against the Buckeyes as Maryland had to depend on open play goals as they couldn’t conjure moments of brilliance or earn penalties. The few opportunities the Terps managed to create were wasted as well. With chances rare and far between, Ohio state bided its time until the second half when it capitalized on a counterattack movement.

[Maryland mens soccer continues to tap into Baltimore talent to find gems]

Marylands’ inability to be clinical and create good chances is clearly reflected in the stats, as the team need 11 shots before they score the Big Ten’s fourth goal. That shots-per-goal statistic just isn’t good enough to fight for the conference title. Maryland clearly struggles to create opportunities, both in terms of quality and quantity.

It’s not all a sadness for the Terps, although the freshman duo of Ben Bender and Jacen Russell-Rowe have shown their potential to change the game. Bender, with his excellent cast and creativity, and Russell-Rowe , with his incisive attacking play and ability to change the game with just one kick, will certainly be components of a Maryland team capable of playing the entertaining and attacking football that they are known for. for.

If the Terps can play in a way that accentuates Benders’ strengths in random creation and Russell-Rowes random conversion, their fortunes could improve sooner rather than later.

In such a tight schedule, they will need it.