Fashion Forward faux fur

Chlo Mendel remembers walks home after school along the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where she grew up, and fond memories of her regular visits to her father J. Mendel’s workshop, located right next to their residence.

As a young girl, Mendel was captivated by the commerce and traditions of several generations of furriers in her family. Fast forward, and today she is building her own legacy that not only supports these passed down techniques, but makes sustainability the very center of the brand.

Maison Atia produces faux fur clothing and accessories ranging from tailoring and ready-to-wear to a new line called MA by Maison Atia and made from plants and recycled plastic with a zero waste policy. While Mendels’ New York roots are strong (she has a design studio in East Harlem), her current residential base is on the North Shore of Chicago with clients from Barrington.

Maison Atia is made up of a small team led by Mendel and his friend and co-founder of the company Gustave Maisonrouge.

He’s the one who manages the company’s strategy, organization and deadlines, says Mendel, because I don’t even pay my own bills on time!

Within a year, the dynamic duo had a capsule collection that debuted in 2017, and soon an impressive national retail market followed. As Barrington customers know, his designs are available at high-end department stores such as Neiman Marcus.

Fur is such a luxurious medium, Mendel notes, but it takes big investors, because a sable coat, for example, can cost up to half a million dollars. We wanted a product that used the same craftsmanship and care with greater accessibility and affordability.

Coats, sweaters, vests, handbags, hair accessories, shoes and a host of other garments can be showcased on collars, cuffs and pocket squares, or be fully detailed in a fur-like material. To the touch, it’s just as soft and luxurious as the real one, yet easy to clean with soap and water and without the same cost or controversy.

We noticed a gap in the market, Mendel comments, women of all ages needed an alternative and another vernacular for fur.

This ingenuity has allowed the company to diversify in a multitude of directions. In 2019, they presented the MA by Maison Atia label,

with a more reasonable price for outerwear made from Koba, made from corn by-products and reused materials. Most recently, the Zoom Dress was created as an easy-to-use, short-sleeved, short-sleeved ruffle sheath, available in two color variations and perfect for chic midlife meetings in the workplace.

His father, Gilles Mendel, apprentice in Paris workshop from his father (the family line of furriers dates back to the late 19th century in St. Petersburg, Russia), and after developing the full-service J. Mendel salons, offering furs, bridal gowns and dresses from evening. Likewise, Mendel started out as an intern with his father.

Every summer in college, I learned tailoring, dressmaking, pattern making, and my brother even made deliveries, Mendel recalls.

It is this hands-on approach that finds her both comfortable with needle and thread embroidering a one-of-a-kind piece, and in her deep appreciation for quality and beauty. She remembers dressing for dinner served on fine china when her paternal grandparents visited France, in contrast to the influences of her fashionable mother, a fabulous cook seeking a more holistic approach, if I had a headache my mother would say, let’s meditate.

This combination consistently informs Mendels’ own initiatives. MA by Maison Atia is proudly 100% sustainable, and although Mendel always seeks international suppliers as part of this environmentally conscious mission, it never comes at the expense of style and elegance.

Locally, Mendels’ personal passion for pet advocacy, and his relationship with PAWS Chicago, has become an essential part of his work.

She describes the organization as a magical place that receives a percentage of the company’s sales through the #BuyACoatSaveAPuppy campaign.

Her involvement began shortly after moving to the Midwest to attend the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and it’s a commitment she shares with her partner Billy Corgan, the musician and lead member of the band Smashing Pumpkins, and their two young children. As a couple, they run Madame ZuZus Teahouse in Highland Park, a cafe with an herbal menu, comedy and concert nights, and a space to showcase and sell a selection of MAs from Maison Atia.

Once a self-proclaimed city child, Mendel is surprised at how easily she has launched into suburban life.

I have a vegetable patch and a meadow herb garden in my backyard!

When you’re not traveling the world to throw a seasonal Fashion Week show or find a cutting-edge textile factory, you may catch her baking vegan pastries at 5 a.m. or looking at sketches that she frequently presents to her father for his valuable contribution.

Whatever the landscape, Mendels’ vision for faux fur and Maison Atia remains clear because it is simply in its nature to nurture.

For more information on Maison Atia, visit maisonatia.com.