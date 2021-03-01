Fashion
Malaika Arora looks breathtaking in a pinstripe dress with Arjun Kapoor, photos
- Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently visited Kareena Kapoor Khan to meet the new baby. Malaika looked absolutely stunning in her pinstripe midi dress and matching accessories.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
POSTED ON MARCH 01, 2021 at 12:58 p.m. IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave birth to her second son and since then his family and friends have come to meet the actor and bring gifts for the newborn. Last night Malaika Arora with her boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor arrived at Kareena’s home to visit the baby. However, it was Malaika’s clothes that garnered a lot of attention and were immensely loved by her fans.
For the visit, the Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl chose to wear a gorgeous monochrome pinstripe dress. The wide straps of the plunging neckline dress had slight ruffle details on the top giving it a more feminine touch. The fitted top of the dress also featured an overlapping detail on the front. The lower half of the midi dress had a flowing vibe.
Malaika paired the outfit with a pair of silver PVC heels and accessorized the look with a silver fanny pack she wore as a shoulder bag. His accessories also included a large silver watch. The actor kept his glamor simple for the night and was seen with just lashes loaded with mascara and a subtle eye shadow. Malaika has tied her hair up in a low bun tidy in the middle for the night.
The actor looked fabulous as a whole. Arjun also chose to don a casual look for the night. He was seen wearing a basic black graphic t-shirt which he teamed with a pair of black jeans and completed the look with white sneakers and sunglasses.
Malaika Arora’s casual outfits regularly hit the headlines and this fashionista ensemble has garnered a lot of attention as well. Check out a few of her other looks that we love:
On the job front, Malaika Arora was last seen on-screen co-judging the reality show Best dancer in India with his co-judges Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.
