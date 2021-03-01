Dan Levy topped the Golden Globes as Valentino Couture’s first man





The first digital Golden Globes took place last night, and while there wasn’t a physical red carpet, attendees still pushed the boat when it came to their big crises. With Josh O’Connor flexing in Loewe and Riz Ahmed in Celine, notable mention has to go to Dan Levy, who was once again the standout star of the night – and not just for calling out the lack of diversity at awards. in a convincing speech. . UNSPECIFIED – FEBRUARY 28: In this handout provided by Lewis Mirrett, Daniel Levy is seen ahead of the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on February 28, 2021 (Photo by Lewis Mirrett via Getty Images) © Handout Levy is no stranger to dressing seriously for the red carpet: he wore a skirt look from Thom Browne to the 2020 Emmys and a Dior tuxedo coat adorned with roses to the SAG Awards before that. And last night on Schitt Creek The actor and producer, who practically attended the Globes to clinch the TV Show award for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy, threw on a full Valentino Couture look, from the Spring / Summer 2021 collection of the Italian brand, which was the first time that the house had ever produced men’s haute couture. The outfit, designed by the creative director of the luxury brand, Pier Paolo Piccioli, consisted of a loose, single-breasted wool suit jacket in a zesty Sicilian lemon hue, slightly contrasting cropped pants, a a collared underlayer and pair of chunky metal platform climbing derbies, completed with a sparkling Bulgari watch. In short: The 37-year-old’s haute-couture outfit was a lesson in how to outdo even the highly coveted Golden Globe Awards themselves. Translated as haute couture, the pieces in the haute couture collections must be entirely handcrafted for Parisian customers, which means that they are one of a kind and therefore perform very well in terms of price. For us, it’s a taste of what’s to come. As GQ Style and Grooming Director Teo van den Broeke explains: The world of tailoring has traditionally been the preserve of women. Now, those legendary houses that are licensed to wear the Haute-Couture nickname (Dior, Valentino, Chanel et al) are venturing into menswear. Piccioli has now showcased two seasons of expertly designed high-gloss men’s clothing, while Kim Jones served up a handful of men’s looks as part of his debut collection for Fendi earlier this year, and more are expected to be released. on the way. Following Levy’s lead, will we soon see more men’s tailoring on the virtual red carpet (and one day physical)? We believe so. Now read At Fendi and Valentino, men’s tailoring is the thing Best Dressed Stars at the Oscars 2020 The best dressed participants of the BAFTA 2020

