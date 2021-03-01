Paris Fashion Week: how to watch virtual catwalks





Written by Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNN While the new coronavirus made the city of Paris talk about it at women’s fashion shows around this time last year, no one could have predicted that it would continue to set the seasonal fashion calendar twelve months plus. late. Paris Fashion Week opens today with a calendar of mostly digital videos and livestreams instead of crowded fashion shows. This is the new normal for a world that has been turned upside down. From manufacturing supply chains to sales, all aspects of the fashion industry’s modus operandi have been called into question due to health and safety concerns and travel restrictions. One of the most tangible examples of the impact of the pandemic is the various Fashion Weeks that have unfolded virtually all over the world, meaning the once closed and very exclusive events in New York, London, Milan and Paris have seen their doors open. year. Now anyone can have a front row seat during a fashion show. In all fairness, this democratization process had already started, thanks to Instagram and other social platforms providing access to shows through the prism of the influencers, publishers and brands that were the first to adopt online streaming. direct, but the pandemic has accelerated the speed of fashion digitization. . And, as a result, fashion brands big and small have had to think creatively about how to generate interest in their new designs without the razzmatazz of large-scale events in person. Guests “attend” the Balmain Spring / Summer 2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in September 2020. Credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Some of the heavy hitters have opted out of fashion weeks altogether, using the disruption as an opportunity to re-evaluate when and how they present themselves. In Paris this time, Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will notably be absent That said, there are over ninety brands on the official Paris Fashion Week schedule, which will see Uruguayan-born designer Gabriela Hearst showcase her first collection for Chlo after being announced as new Creative Director. of the brand in December. A number of emerging and international brands will also be in attendance, such as South African label Thebe Magugu and Nigerian designer Kenneth Ize, who has been endorsed by a number of high profile fans of his work, including Naomi Campbell. Ralph Toledano, president of the Fdration de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), the organizing body of Paris Fashion Week, told CNN Style that helping to promote emerging talent is crucial at this time and that a fund has been set up to help the youngest. marks during this difficult time. Emphasizing the support the organization has offered in areas such as video production, financial advice and communication, he said: “It is especially very important to help the young, very talented brands present in Paris … to overcome the effects of the (health) crisis and to be even stronger once it is behind us. “ While digital solutions have been the only realistic way forward, Toledano says he looks forward to the return of physical shows. “Our world needs creativity and imagination more than ever. They can’t be digital only forever, ”he said. “We look forward to welcoming events and guests to Paris again. Emotion and sensory perceptions require a physical world and in-person performances.” Until then, see all digital presentations here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos