YWCA Offers Affordable Dress Options For Prom

Harvard’s Alyssa Ferguson is looking forward to making it happen this year after missing the high school social event last year due to health restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
With her school ready to host this year’s event, she is ready for the chance to hang out with friends and have some fun.
To find a dress for the event, she headed to the Adams Countys Gowns for Good YWCA which kicked off on Saturday. Gowns for Good offers formal dresses for $ 30 each, much less than most other outlets.
I think it’s really cool for girls not to have to spend a ton of money on a dress, especially because they’re usually only used one night, Ferguson said.
The program gives a second life to dresses that otherwise could only have been used once before being buried in a closet and forgotten.
Laura Stutte, executive director of the YWCA, said people bring in used dresses throughout the year and they are stored until the weekend around prom time, when the shelves are open to the public .
Last year, the YWCA sold around 180 dresses. Proceeds go to the YWCA Youth Programming Fund, but the main focus is on empowering young women. They also offer scholarships to anyone who cannot afford to pay $ 30.
Our goal is to make sure that every girl can go to prom, regardless of their financial situation, said Stutte.
Hastings’ Holly Nitzel said she wanted to be there for the opening day of the event so that she could choose from the larger selection. Last year, she came near the end of the event and felt the selection had been resumed.
She said it was a great way to repurpose the dresses and provide affordable options for young women.
A lot of people need cheaper options, she said.
Her sister, Gracee Nitzel of Hastings, said she was impressed with the variety of styles. The two found a dress that would meet their needs.
Within two hours, Stutte said he received visitors from 17 different high schools, the furthest from North Platte. This is the eighth year of the program at the YWCA.
Changing rooms were available between two washrooms and an art room at the YWCA, a dance studio next door as well as its instructors lounge and two washrooms, as well as the YWCA’s Career Closet.
Stutte said it was fun watching the girls try on dresses, with smiles and confidence on their faces.
We really appreciate it, she said. It’s always such a good feeling that we are able to provide that to them.
Jianna Morehead, a student at St. Cecilia High School, said she was excited to help her plan her prom and be able to hang out with her friends.
And thanks to Gowns for Good, she was able to find a dress for the occasion.
It was fun trying on all the dresses, she says. It’s great, they let you try as many as you want.
