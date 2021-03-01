Fashion at the Golden Globes: Ceremony Showcases a Hybrid of Red Carpet and Bold Home Looks





Written by Oscar Holland, CNN The Golden Globes offered a taste of what the awards style could look like in 2021, with this year’s ‘hybrid’ ceremony combining traditional red carpet moments with colorful home fashion. While a handful of presenters have been pictured arriving in person, at the Rainbow Room in New York or the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, many of the night’s most discussed looks have been virtually released or posted on social media before. the show. Among them were Rosamund Pike’s hot pink Molly Goddard dress and black platforms, which the British actress used to create her own red carpet moment on Instagram. Emerging from a hotel elevator, she performed a dramatic kick before slipping down the lobby to win the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Motion Picture Comedy for her performance in “I Care a Lot.” Elsewhere, there were plenty of bright colors and escape fun on display – from feathers to elaborate embroidery – as the stars posted their glamorous snaps to Instagram and Twitter. Kaley Cuoco, nominated for her role in “The Flight Attendant,” opted for a sparkling silver princess dress from Oscar de la Renta. Amanda Seyfried also chose Oscar de la Renta, channeling old Hollywood glamor in a stunning coral dress with floral embellishments. Some of the night’s big winners were also impressed with their home fashion – most notably Andra Day, who posted pictures of herself in a silk dress from Chanel’s Spring / Summer 2021 Haute Couture Haute Couture. a motion picture drama for “United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Emma Corin, who won a Golden Globe for her role as Princess Diana in “The Crown,” meanwhile looked utterly regal in a custom Miu Miu dress with an Elizabethan-inspired ruffle neckline. Andra Day is preparing for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, wearing Chanel. Credit: Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for CHANEL Those lucky enough to walk the red carpet in person also brought pops of color and playful details. Angela Bassett wore a one-shoulder Dolce and Gabbana dress with feather trims, and Awkwafina went for retro wavy stripes. Angela Bassett speaks on stage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Christopher Polk / NBC / Getty Images But none could match Cynthia Erivo for daring. One of the best dressed stars of last year’s awards season, she was stunned by a futuristic neon green Valentino number with bold silver platforms. Cynthia Erivo attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Credit: Todd Williamson / NBC / Getty Images There was also a lot of eye-catching men’s clothing. “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator and co-star Dan Levy took a literal take on Golden Globes fashion by pairing his chartreuse Valentino suit with metallic shoes and a gold sequin top. Leslie Odom Jr. also looked dapper in a dark rose-brown suit with a mint green turtleneck, while Bill Murray avoided protocol entirely wearing a fluorescent Hawaiian shirt. Leslie Odom, Jr. (D) and Nicolette Robinson prepare for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on February 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Phoebe Joaquin / Getty Images Dan Levy posted images of her outfit on Instagram ahead of the ceremony, where her show “Schitt’s Creek” was named Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy). Credit: Courtesy of Lewis Mirrett Several stars wowed with sleek black evening wear amid the color – including hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who broadcast live from New York and Los Angeles respectively. Laura Dern looked elegant in a black Givenchy pantsuit over a bra top, while Shira Haas, who was nominated for her role in “Unorthodox,” was applauded for a black Chanel maxi dress, which ‘she featured in photos posted online ahead of the ceremony. Laura Dern speaks on stage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Credit: Rich Polk / NBCUniversal / Getty Images While the Golden Globes red carpet often hints at what to expect at the Oscars – which were pushed back to April – it’s unclear if that holds true in this most unusual awards season. But Sunday’s ceremony nevertheless showed that, red carpet or not, the stars are ready to show up. Top image caption: Amanda Seyfried in a pressed flower embroidered taffeta dress, photographed by Marcus Mam.

