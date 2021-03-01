Meghan Blue Summer Dress P1.428

Our editorial team are dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offerings we love. Yes you like them too and decide to buy through the links below, we may receive a commission. The prices were correct at the time of posting.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry participated in an interview with James Corden for The late show in which he discussed everything from his sanity to fatherhood and the royal family.

During their open conversation, the Duke of Sussex’s wife, Meghan Markle, made a surprise appearance via video call.

The expecting Duchess of their second child looked pretty in blue as she happily responded to the suggestion that her young family should move into the actual The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air home, located in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Laughing, the mother of a child said: “It’s wonderful, [but] I think we have moved enough! “

According to Hello !, her casual outfit has been identified as the LA Velvet Torch brand’s “ puff sleeve smock dress ”, which costs 21 (P1 428) from Nordstrom.

Although the dress is currently sold out in the shade of the 39-year-old’s choice, you can still purchase it with delivery to the UK, and in a range of sizes in a chic monochrome plaid print and classic black.

It has a stretchy “smocked bodice” which makes it ideal for maternity wear for a growing bump and it also features a scoop neckline and puffed sleeves to the elbows.

Plus, it’s designed to slip over the head, hassle-free with zippers or buttons perfect for those busy mornings as a parent when the weather warms up.

The Duchess finished off her lovely ensemble with loose waves and a blue pendant necklace.

Her outfit was identified as a blue smocked 21 dress from the Velvet Torch brand. (Nordstrom)

It comes as her 36-year-old husband gave a glimpse into life at their home in Montecito, Calif., With his one-year-old son Archie.

Describing an ordinary night, the Duke said: “We make Archie’s tea, give him a bath, read a book to him, drop him off, let’s go downstairs, Meg could cook a meal, could order take out, go upstairs. ‘upstairs, sit in bed, turn on the TV, maybe watch Jeopardy, maybe watch some Netflix. “

He added: “My grandmother [the Queen] asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle iron. She sent us a waffle iron for Archie.

“So at breakfast, Meg makes a nice organic mix, in the waffle iron, turn it over, he goes out, he loves it.”

“Now I have waffles for breakfast, a bit of yogurt, a bit of jam on top, don’t know if it’s the right thing to do, berries, a bit of honey, syrup . “

Commenting on the first days of his relationship with the Duchess, he said: “We spent a tremendous amount of time between the two of us.

“There were no distractions, and it was great, it was an amazing thing. We went from zero to 60 in the first two months.”

